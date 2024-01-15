The Future of Willow Bend: A Closer Look at Centennial’s Redevelopment Plans

The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission is gearing up to review the ambitious redevelopment plans for the underperforming The Shops at Willow Bend mall on Tuesday. These plans have been proposed by Centennial, a Dallas-based company, and outline a comprehensive, multimillion-dollar and multiyear project to breathe new life into the 1.4-million-square-foot mall.

The Vision for Willow Bend

Centennial’s vision for The Shops at Willow Bend is nothing short of transformative. The plans call for the demolition of 530,000 square feet of the mall, including the food court and parts of the north wing. This will be offset by the retention of 400,000 square feet of existing space and three department stores. What emerges in place of the demolished areas is a vibrant mix of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces. The redevelopment includes the introduction of 965 housing units, an 18-story hotel, a seven-story office building, and retail spaces. A generous 10.2 acres of open space is also part of the blueprint.

The City’s Recommendations

Plano’s city staff, while appreciative of the efforts by Centennial, have recommended some changes to the plans. They are urging the inclusion of single-family homes and a greater emphasis on open spaces. These recommendations are in alignment with the principles laid down in Plano’s Comprehensive Plan 2021. In response, Centennial has proposed a 3-story building that will resemble townhomes from the street view, offering a semblance of single-family homes.

The Hurdles Ahead

The ambitious redevelopment plan is not without its challenges. The existing tenants of the mall, many of whom are concerned about their survival during the renovation period, represent a significant hurdle. Centennial has already begun the process of buying out leases to facilitate the redevelopment. Another hurdle lies in obtaining approval from the Federal Aviation Administration due to the mall’s proximity to Air Park-Dallas airport. As this transformative project moves forward, it will undoubtedly be watched with keen interest by all stakeholders.