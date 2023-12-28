en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

The Future of Social Security: Addressing Concerns and Navigating Uncertainties

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:22 am EST
The Future of Social Security: Addressing Concerns and Navigating Uncertainties

In recent times, the sustainability of Social Security benefits has emerged as a significant concern, particularly for the younger generations who are skeptical about the system’s future viability upon their retirement. This apprehension has led to an influx of queries to financial advisors, like Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth, who are frequently asked about retirement planning in a world where Social Security benefits are either reduced or entirely eliminated.

Understanding the Impact of Reduced Social Security

Consider a hypothetical scenario presented by associate financial advisor Clifford Cornell. A 30-year-old woman who earns an annual salary of $75,000 and has already saved $20,000 for retirement would need to save $375 per month to maintain her retirement lifestyle assuming Social Security remains intact. However, if benefits were halved, her monthly savings requirement would increase to $750, and if Social Security were completely defunct, it would rise to a staggering $1,125 monthly. The importance of Social Security is amplified by the fact that it is the primary income source for the majority of Americans aged 65 and above.

The Realities of Poverty in Older Adults

Currently, approximately 10% of older adults live in poverty with Social Security benefits. Yet, without these benefits, the poverty rate could skyrocket to almost 40%, painting a grim picture of a future without Social Security. As it stands, without any legislative action, the Social Security trust fund is projected to be depleted by 2033, leaving the system with the ability to pay only about 77% of promised benefits from ongoing payroll taxes.

Addressing the Challenges of Social Security

In light of these daunting challenges, Congress is expected to make some adjustments to the Social Security system to tackle its solvency issues. Despite the economic hurdles, there is a general consensus that retirees are likely to still receive their benefits due to political reasons. However, the looming insolvency of Social Security highlights cases of mistaken payments and the consequent hardships, further emphasizing the need for offering desirable alternatives and avoiding common mistakes related to Social Security benefits.

The current state of Social Security underscores the need for stringent changes—higher taxes, lowered benefits, and a later retirement age. The article also emphasizes that many Americans might be thinking about their retirement investing all wrong, though they are probably in a better position than they perceive. The potential cuts to Social Security and their impact on retirement savings necessitate planning for the worst-case scenario of a benefit reduction in 2033.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UN Security Council Passes Aid Resolution for Gaza Amid Mixed Reactions

By Saboor Bayat

Deconstructing Women Leadership: The Glass Cliff and the Quest for Authenticity

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Zambia's Election Outcome Sparks Controversy: Vice President of Zambia Must Prosper Expresses Disappointment

By Ebenezer Mensah

Unique Real Estate Deal: Waterfront Property Not for Sleeping

By Waqas Arain

Impending Family Reunion Highlights the Power and Perils of Social Med ...
@BNN Newsroom · 3 hours
Impending Family Reunion Highlights the Power and Perils of Social Med ...
heart comment 0
Mizzima News Hour: Dec 28 Recap – Weather, History, Sports, and Afghanistan’s Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

Mizzima News Hour: Dec 28 Recap - Weather, History, Sports, and Afghanistan's Legacy
Pope Francis’s Approval of Same-Sex Blessings Stirs Global Controversy

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Pope Francis's Approval of Same-Sex Blessings Stirs Global Controversy
Diplomacy in the Middle East: A Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Diplomacy in the Middle East: A Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions
Pope Francis Cautions Against Dialoguing with the Devil

By Wojciech Zylm

Pope Francis Cautions Against Dialoguing with the Devil
Latest Headlines
World News
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
22 seconds
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
52 seconds
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
2 mins
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
3 mins
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
5 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
6 mins
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
7 mins
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
7 mins
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
8 mins
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
5 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
8 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
38 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
47 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
57 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app