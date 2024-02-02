In the realm of athletics, the significance of protein intake cannot be overstated, especially for runners in their recovery phase. Protein, an essential macronutrient, plays a pivotal role in muscle repair, overall health, and the prevention of injuries. While the recommended protein intake for sedentary adults stands at 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight daily, runners may necessitate up to double this amount.

Protein Requirements of Athletes

The International Association of Athletics Federations suggests an intake of 0.7 to 1.1 grams of protein per pound of body weight daily for athletes. Those falling short of this protein requirement risk muscle and bone injuries, including stress fractures. The consequences extend beyond the physical, manifesting as persistent feelings of tiredness, weakness, and even constant hunger due to a lack of satiety.

Distributing Protein Intake

To mitigate these issues, it is advisable for athletes to distribute their protein intake throughout the day, with a particular emphasis post-workouts. Protein comes in two forms: complete and incomplete. Complete proteins, housing all nine essential amino acids, are found in animal-based foods and select plant sources. In contrast, incomplete proteins are present in other plant sources. However, a combination of certain foods can create a complete protein profile.

Supplementing Protein Intake

For athletes struggling to meet their protein needs, particularly amid intensive training periods, protein powders serve as a beneficial supplement. Older athletes, especially women undergoing menopause, should aim for higher protein intake to maintain muscle mass. In this context, the personalized protein product, Elo Smart Recovery, emerges as an attractive choice. It offers high-quality protein and real-time dosing recommendations, tailored to individual needs and workouts, with the ultimate goal of maximizing post-workout recovery and supporting health objectives.