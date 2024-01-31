The Discard Route Debate: Unraveling BGP Routing Best Practices

Immersed in the intricate world of IP address space announcements using BGP (Border Gateway Protocol), network operators share their experiences and best practices. Kicked off by Warren Kumari, a discussion unfolded on the necessity of a discard route when announcing a /24 subnet, even when only a fraction, such as a /25, is being used internally.

Discard Route: A Shield Against Routing Loops

Kumari suggests that having a discard route, like a static route to null0, is best practice to ward off routing loops. This strategy becomes particularly critical if the announced space forms a part of a larger network block that a provider might also be advertising. He paints a picture of the discard route acting as a protective barrier, guarding the network against potential routing chaos.

Hawker's Affirmation and the Blackhole Strategy

Christopher Hawker joined the conversation, reinforcing Kumari's understanding. He revealed his own practice of creating blackhole routes for the /24 with a high distance metric. This, he explained, ensures that the network would properly advertise the supernet. Without such a configuration, according to Hawker, the network might falter in its advertisement duties.

The Need for Explicit Documentation

Despite the widespread acceptance of this approach, Kumari expressed the difficulty in finding explicit documentation recommending it. He sought references to fortify the argument for the essentiality of a covering route when announcing a subnet. This revelation sheds light on a potential documentation gap in BGP routing best practices, paving the way for robust discussion and documentation in the future.

It's worth noting that the conversation is nested within a broader discourse on BGP routing best practices. These include strategic use of route reflectors to boost network performance, the leverage of BGP's enhanced capabilities to enforce specific policies, and the implementation of the BGP Route Refresh technique. The latter allows for the updating of routing data without meddling with network traffic, while MP-BGP supports multiple network layer protocols, further illustrating the complexity and dynamism of BGP routing.