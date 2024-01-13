en English
BNN Newsroom

The Digital Revolution: How Social Media Influencers are Reshaping the Hospitality Industry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
The Digital Revolution: How Social Media Influencers are Reshaping the Hospitality Industry

As the digital age unfolds, the hospitality industry embraces its transformative power, shifting its focus to the rise of social media influencers and the significant impact they have on the marketing strategies of hotels and restaurants. With Generation Z at the forefront of this digital revolution, figures like Marsha Archer’s children turn to platforms like TikTok for dining suggestions, sidelining traditional foodie websites and establishing a new paradigm in consumer behavior.

From Established Accolades to Social Media Influence

Recognizing this tectonic shift, the hospitality industry has acknowledged the diminishing relevance of established accolades like the James Beard Foundation or Forbes’ ratings. The new influencers in the arena are social media content creators, whose power to drive visitation and shape consumer trust is becoming undeniable. Even giants like Marriott have entered the game, experimenting with a virtual hotel in the popular video game Fortnite, all to reach these younger, digitally-oriented audiences.

Balancing Act: Appealing Across Generations

The challenge for businesses today is to appeal across generations, which now necessitates collaborations with influencers and a broadened social media presence. But it’s not always smooth sailing. The power of an influencer is double-edged; a negative review can have serious repercussions, as demonstrated by TikTok star Keith Lee’s critique of Atlanta’s Black-owned restaurants.

Superficial Portrayals vs. Established Recognition

The role of influencers in cities bursting with dining options is undoubtedly valuable, providing insights that might otherwise be missed. However, there’s a growing caution against relying solely on these often superficial portrayals. Traditional marketing and established recognition systems like the Michelin Guide listings and Forbes’ ratings continue to hold their ground, particularly for luxury hotels.

Experiences Over Star Ratings

Yet, the consumer focus is unmistakably shifting. It’s moving towards unique experiences over star ratings, as witnessed with businesses like Trilith Guesthouse that put remarkable guest experiences at the heart of their marketing strategy. As the hospitality industry evolves in this digital age, it becomes clear that the human touch and personalized experiences remain crucial, even as technology and AI continue to enhance guest experiences.

BNN Newsroom
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

