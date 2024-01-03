en English
BNN Newsroom

The Crystal Illusion: The Dark Side of the Healing Crystals Boom

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
The Crystal Illusion: The Dark Side of the Healing Crystals Boom

The world is experiencing a crystal rush. A renewed fascination with ‘healing’ crystals has sparked a significant surge in demand. However, the shining allure of these gems conceals a grim reality. These crystals, revered for their purported healing properties, often originate from deadly mines in some of the world’s poorest nations. This billion-dollar industry faces scrutiny for its seeming indifference to the ethical and environmental implications linked to the extraction of these crystals.

Behind the Spiritual Significance

Crystals and gemstones have long held cultural and spiritual significance. Their use in practices like crystal healing and metaphysics revolves around the concept of vibrational energy. The belief is that these stones interact with human energy centers, known as chakras, helping to align and heal them. They are attributed with a myriad of physical, emotional, and mental healing properties, from easing anxiety to sparking creativity. Some even claim they support spiritual growth. However, the legitimacy of these healing claims is questionable, with minimal scientific evidence to back them.

The Dark Side of the Crystal Boom

As demand for these crystals soars, the industry’s dark underbelly comes to the fore. Many of these stones are mined under perilous conditions. Workers, often from impoverished communities, risk their lives daily to extract these sought-after commodities. In addition to the human cost, the environmental toll is considerable. Mining activities often lead to deforestation, soil erosion, and water pollution, posing a grave threat to local biodiversity.

Pressures on the Crystal Industry

The crystal industry, valued in the billions, comes under fire for its lack of action in improving mining conditions and ensuring the safety of its workers. Investigations into the source of these crystals reveal a dire need for increased transparency and accountability. As consumers become more aware of the ethical issues tied to their beloved crystals, the industry faces mounting pressure to clean up its practices. The quest for healing shouldn’t come at the cost of human lives and environmental degradation.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

