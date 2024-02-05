The Coleman Couple's Shared Financial Journey: Joint Investments and Pursuit of Dreams

Imagine meeting your soulmate in Montauk, a breezy paradise in New York. It was 2001 when Joe and Mina Coleman first locked eyes, beginning a journey that would intertwine their lives—and their finances—in ways they couldn't have predicted. Their story offers a unique perspective on shared financial management, investment strategies, and the pursuit of dreams.

Starting Small, Dreaming Big

Like most couples, the Colemans' assets were initially minimal. They got married after a long-distance relationship between Bulgaria and the U.S., their early married life unfolding in Joe's parents' basement in Virginia. But they quickly learned the importance of pooling resources, leading them to their first joint purchase—a $190,000 townhome in 2013. Today, this property has significantly appreciated in value, bearing testament to their investment acumen.

Pooling Resources, Reaping Rewards

Together, they've navigated the waters of shared bank accounts and joint debt, investing in properties, boats, a tractor, and three cars. They also financed Mina's nursing degree. Their financial journey hasn't been without turbulence, but their shared commitment has seen them through. One of their major investments, a house bought for $280,000, was sold for $420,000. The profit allowed them to pay off debt and take the unconventional step of moving their family—now including three children—onto a boat.

Shared Dreams, Shared Success

Joe and Mina have both adjusted their careers over the years. Joe, formerly a regional director for facility management, is now the primary breadwinner while they work on establishing a business overseas. The family has lived a frugal life while sailing, homeschooling their children, and taking on odd jobs to make ends meet. Despite these challenges, they continue to share all earnings and expenses equally, a testament to their belief in shared responsibility.

They now have their sights set on a new dream: starting a brewery in Bulgaria. At the same time, they're allowing their home in the Shenandoah mountain ridge to appreciate in value. Despite fluctuations in income, the Colemans' financial journey is a testament to the power of shared dreams and shared responsibility. Their story serves as a reminder that, whether our paths lead to gains or losses, the journey is richer when we share it with those we love.