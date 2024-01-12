en English
BNN Newsroom

The Battle Against Graffiti: A Community’s Resolve in Portobello

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:50 pm EST
The Battle Against Graffiti: A Community’s Resolve in Portobello

Colin Cornwall, a 67-year-old local resident and the coordinator for Keep Porty Tidy (KPT), is leading a group of staunch volunteers in an unyielding battle against graffiti in the picturesque community of Portobello, Edinburgh. The team’s mission is clear-cut and noble: to maintain the cleanliness and beauty of the area’s beach, promenade, and streets. This includes the unenviable task of removing the unsightly graffiti from walls and shop fronts, a menace that seems to be on the rise.

The Unrelenting Wave of Vandalism

The resolve of the KPT team has recently been put to the test with a sudden surge in vandalism, particularly in Pittville Street Lane. Here, private homes and other surfaces became unwitting canvases for graffiti artists, defaced with tags, including one that read ‘Goose’. The sight of these public spaces marred by thoughtless actions has sent waves of concern across the community and beyond.

A Community’s Resolve

Despite the daunting challenges, Cornwall stands undeterred. He asserts that KPT, armed with the necessary equipment provided by the Edinburgh Council, will not give up the fight. This group of volunteers continues to work tirelessly, their spirit unbroken, as they strive to keep their community clean and free of graffiti. The team’s determination is a beacon of community spirit, a testament to their commitment to preserving the aesthetic charm of their neighbourhood.

The Council and Public Eye

The issue has not escaped the attention of local media or the watchful eye of the Edinburgh City Council. As the situation unfolds, the council has been solicited for a statement regarding the vandalism in Portobello. This public scrutiny only underscores the magnitude of the situation and the need for a coordinated effort to combat the graffiti menace. The spotlight on the issue also amplifies the community’s voice in their call to action, a plea for respect for public spaces and the preservation of the neighbourhood’s beauty.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

BNN Newsroom

