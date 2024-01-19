The Art of Vacationing: Optimal Length for Decompression and Detachment from Daily Life

There's an old adage, 'All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.' In the quest for work-life balance and mental wellbeing, vacations play an integral role. But what is the optimal length of a vacation to ensure complete decompression and detachment from daily life? According to health and travel experts, there's no precise formula.

The Science of Vacation Length

A 2012 study published in the Journal of Happiness Studies by Jessica de Bloom and her colleagues found that the well-being of travelers peaked on the eighth day of a holiday. However, the study did not conclude that this was the optimal vacation length. Instead, it indicated that vacation length and activities were only weakly associated with health improvements. Experts like Ondrej Mitas and de Bloom recommend multiple shorter vacations throughout the year as opposed to one extended trip, asserting that this can maintain a sense of happiness and well-being.

Cultural norms and work patterns also influence perceptions of acceptable vacation length. In the United States, there is a tendency to take shorter vacations due to work pressures. Contrastingly, countries like France offer more generous annual leave. Travel adviser Denise Ambrusko Maida suggests a minimum of five days for short trips and at least ten days for long-haul trips, emphasizing the importance of not transiting for five days to genuinely feel like one has been on a vacation.

The Influence of the Trip Type

The type of trip can also influence the recommended length. Whether it's a short city break, a beach holiday, or a long-haul adventure, each has its unique rhythm and pace. The SDA union in Australia, for example, has been advocating for five weeks of annual leave for employees, citing the need for more time off from work to reflect workers' needs. More time off, especially for remote workers, can improve employee well-being by providing a sense of control and encouraging employees to take their leave. Workplace flexibility with annual leave is considered more customized and flexible compared to other work arrangements, and HR leaders are advised to focus on creating a great work environment rather than using benefits to attract employees.

Research by John Lewis Finance shows that having a holiday to look forward to greatly improves mental well-being. Many UK adults are already planning or likely to go on a holiday in 2024. Popular destinations for 2024 getaways include the UK, Spain, and France, with beach holidays and city breaks being the most popular types of getaways.