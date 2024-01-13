en English
BNN Newsroom

The 90/90/1 Resolution Method: A New Approach to Achieving New Year’s Resolutions

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:37 am EST
As the New Year chimes in, individuals worldwide pen down resolutions, setting personal and professional goals for the coming months. However, maintaining these resolutions often proves to be a herculean task. This year, a technique named the 90/90/1 resolution method is gaining traction, showing promise as a potent catalyst for achieving and sustaining these resolutions.

Unraveling the 90/90/1 Resolution Method

Devised by renowned leadership expert Robin Sharma, the 90/90/1 resolution method is a simple yet powerful concept. It demands dedicating the first 90 minutes of each day, for 90 consecutive days, to an important personal or professional goal. The precision and consistency of the method aids in nurturing focus, developing resilience, and setting a path for success.

Coaches Champion the Method

Growth and change coach Deb Harrison and Brian Pulliam, founder of Refactor Coaching, have endorsed this method. Harrison emphasizes the morning as the optimal time for focus and consistency, which are critical for forming habits. She highlights the need for a detailed plan to accompany the goal. Pulliam, on the other hand, suggests breaking down the desired 90-day outcome into manageable 30-minute tasks, ensuring steady progress.

Applying the 90/90/1 Method to Various Goals

The beauty of the 90/90/1 resolution method is its versatility. It can be applied to a multitude of goals, from obtaining a professional certification to writing a book or even adopting a healthier lifestyle. The method does not discriminate between goals; rather, it equips individuals with a structured approach to tackle ambitions head-on.

Tools for Success

Experts recommend the use of calendars and timers, finding accountability partners, and journaling as potent tools to reinforce the implementation of the 90/90/1 method. Reflecting on past successes and allowing flexibility in scheduling the 90-minute sessions further increase the likelihood of forming lasting habits and achieving goals.

As we stride into a new year, the 90/90/1 resolution method offers a promising approach to turning dreams into reality. A blend of discipline, consistency, and strategic planning, it may just be the key to unlocking a year of success and personal growth.

BNN Newsroom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

BNN Newsroom

