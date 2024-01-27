Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Warns of Scammers Posing as Consulate Officials

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Thailand has issued a public advisory, alerting the global community about fraudulent activities being conducted by individuals masquerading as Thai consulate officials.

The scammers, using a combination of counterfeit social media accounts, phone numbers, and even a deceptive mobile application, have been targeting unsuspecting victims in Australia and Japan.

Utilizing phone numbers once associated with the Royal Thai Consulate General in Melbourne, these fraudsters have tricked individuals into making online financial transactions. In response, the Thai Consulate-General in Sydney has reported these incidents to Scamwatch, Australia's scam reporting authority, to stem further fraudulent operations.

Impersonation extends to Japan

Meanwhile, in Japan, the scam extends to both Thai nationals and Japanese citizens. Here, culprits pose as embassy officials stationed in Tokyo and goad victims into transferring money.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo has advised possible victims to swiftly report such instances to the Japanese police and has provided a contact number for assistance.

The Ministry also flagged a fake Facebook page, Line account, and mobile application that fraudulently claim affiliation with Thailand's Department of Consular Affairs. The public has been strongly urged to refer to the official Department of Consular Affairs website for accurate information, in an effort to prevent misuse of personal and biometric data.

The Ministry's advisory implores citizens to remain vigilant and safeguard their personal information.