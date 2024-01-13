Thailand’s Land Bridge Megaproject Faces Opposition as Four MPs Resign

Four members of parliament (MPs) from Thailand’s Move Forward Party (MFP) have resigned from a committee responsible for studying the country’s ambitious Land Bridge megaproject. The infrastructure project, valued at one trillion baht, has sparked controversy and dissent within the political ranks, leading to the unusual step of the MPs stepping down from their posts.

Dissent and Disagreements

The MPs have voiced their disapproval of the Land Bridge megaproject, citing a lack of key components and conflicting projections as reasons for their dissent. Julapong Yukate, an MFP MP, criticized the committee for endorsing a study on the project without addressing vital concerns such as the absence of oil pipelines and the need for a comprehensive environmental impact study.

Yukate also pointed out inconsistencies between reports from the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) and the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC). While the OTP projected a 17% return on the project, the NESDC advised against investment, citing a lack of cost-effectiveness and potential usage.

Unanswered Questions and Minority Voices

Deputy party leader Sirikanya Tansakun echoed Yukate’s sentiments, criticizing the committee for failing to provide answers to crucial questions about the megaproject’s financial feasibility and usage. The committee’s attempt to push through the OTP’s report without complete information was also a point of contention.

MP Suphanat Minchaiynunt, who also resigned, questioned the economic benefits of the project, expressing concern over the reliance on the OTP’s report over the NESDC’s findings. This lack of consensus and the dismissal of minority voices led to the MPs’ decision to step down.

About the Land Bridge Megaproject

The Land Bridge megaproject is an ambitious infrastructure venture aiming to develop a logistics network connecting the provinces of Ranong and Chumphon. The project includes the construction of deep-water ports, a motorway, and a railway system. This controversy has undoubtedly cast a shadow over the future of the project, with questions about its viability and the government’s handling of dissenting voices remaining unanswered.