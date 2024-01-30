Thailand Inventors' Day 2024: A Grand Display of Over 1,000 Inventions in Bangkok

Thailand Inventors' Day 2024, marking its 25th edition, is poised to captivate innovation enthusiasts, both domestic and global. Slated to occur from February 2-6 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) in Bang Na district, the event promises an impressive display of over 1,000 inventions by Thai innovators, accompanied by 500 works by researchers and inventors from over 30 international organizations.

A Royal Affair

Adding to the grandeur, the event will be graced by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. The Princess will preside over the opening ceremony and present the coveted Thailand Inventors Award 2024 and the Thailand New Gen Inventors Award 2024. These accolades are designed to honour the exceptional achievements of professional and young Thai inventors in a multitude of fields, ranging from academia, agriculture and medicine, to lifestyle, and tools for an ageing society.

Inventions of Note

Some of the inventions that are expected to turn heads include virtual reality arm exercise equipment, a portable extractor for terpene and essential oil, kefirs made from pineapple and coconut, and a natural extract washing liquid specifically designed for silk care.

Knowledge Sharing and Collaboration

But the event is not just about showcasing inventions. Attendees will have the chance to participate in a series of seminars and workshops on a variety of scientific and technological topics. An exhibition detailing Thailand's rich history of inventions will also be on display, providing a deeper understanding of the nation's innovative journey. While admission to these workshops is free, advance registration is necessary. The event ultimately aims to foster collaboration between Thai and international inventors and organizations, and to appreciate and encourage inventors and researchers' knowledge and abilities, thereby creating economic value for the country.