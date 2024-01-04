en English
BNN Newsroom

Thailand-Based Company to Revamp Fiji’s Sugar Mills and Assist in Ethanol Plant Development

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:37 pm EST
Thailand-Based Company to Revamp Fiji's Sugar Mills and Assist in Ethanol Plant Development

In a decisive move to tackle operational issues in Fiji’s sugar industry, the Ministry of Sugar has engaged a Thailand-based company. The company has been contracted to rectify the complications experienced at three sugar mills during the previous crushing season. The Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh, asserted that the cost of the company’s services would not surpass $100,000.

Collaboration to Enhance Mill Performance

The Thai company is slated to commence their partnership with local staff next month during the mills’ maintenance period. The goal is to address the problems that have hampered the mills’ operation. If necessary, the company has been granted the authority to import any essential parts that may play a pivotal role in resolving the issues.

Mills Monitoring and Ethanol Plant Development

In addition to rectifying the current issues, the Thai company will return to monitor the performance of the mills once the crushing season begins. This is to ensure that the implemented solutions yield the desired improvements and the mills operate at their optimal capacity. The Ministry of Sugar has further plans to involve the Thailand-based company in an advisory capacity for the establishment of an ethanol plant in Rakiraki.

Priority on Mill Improvement before Ethanol Project

However, the primary focus remains on enhancing the performance of the mills before progressing with the ethanol and sugar refinery project. The Ministry believes that addressing the issues at the mills is paramount to ensuring a successful transition to the development of the ethanol plant and sugar refinery. The decision to involve the Thai company underscores the Ministry’s commitment to revitalizing Fiji’s sugar industry, and paves the way for a promising future.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

