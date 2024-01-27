Thailand Advances Cultural Heritage Sites for UNESCO World Heritage Status

In a significant move to preserve and globally recognize its cultural heritage, Thailand is advancing several of its cultural sites for UNESCO World Heritage status. The first World Cultural Heritage Subcommittee meeting of the year, led by the Minister of Culture, Sermsak Pongpanich, assessed the ongoing applications for Wat Phra Mahathat in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phra That Phanom in Nakhon Phanom, and Chiang Mai's Memorial Sites.

Progress and Updates

All these sites have been on UNESCO's tentative list for years, awaiting recognition. The committee recommended necessary updates to these applications, emphasizing the importance of accurately portraying the historical and cultural significance of these sites. The inclusion of these heritage sites on the global stage not only boosts tourism but also ensures their preservation for future generations.

Phu Phra Bat Historical Park: A New Addition

Furthermore, the meeting marked an important milestone as Phu Phra Bat Historical Park in Udon Thani was proposed for inclusion in this year's World Heritage Committee agenda. The application documents for this culturally rich historical park have already been submitted to UNESCO's World Heritage Center in Paris, awaiting evaluation.

Preparing for the World Heritage Committee Session

Moreover, the committee addressed other cultural heritage locations that are on UNESCO's preliminary list. These sites are currently in the process of updating their records to meet UNESCO's stringent criteria and will be submitted for consideration at the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in July.

This proactive approach by the Thai government follows the recent inclusion of the ancient city of Si Thep as a World Heritage Site, marking Thailand's fourth after Ayutthaya, Sukhothai, and the Ban Chiang Archaeological Site. The Department of Fine Arts has been tasked with compiling a comprehensive progress report on Si Thep for UNESCO, detailing steps taken since its inclusion, the current status of the site, and preservation efforts.