ThaiBev Unveils Comprehensive ESG Strategies for Sustainability, Sets Industry Benchmark

Thai Beverage Plc (ThaiBev) has taken a significant step forward in reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development, unveiling a comprehensive set of strategies aimed at fostering sustainability across all dimensions of its business operations. Tongjai Thanachanan, Executive Vice President and Chief of Sustainability and Strategy, emphasized the company's dedication to building a business that not only thrives but also contributes positively to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) aspects.

Strategic Sustainability Framework

ThaiBev's approach to sustainability is threefold, focusing on internal initiatives, collaboration with strategic partners, and public engagement to create platforms for sustainability. The company has embraced principles inspired by His Majesty the King's royal pledge and the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2040 and increasing the use of renewable energy to 50%. On the social and governance fronts, ThaiBev aims to boost the proportion of health-focused products to 80% by 2030 and requires its partners to adhere to specific codes of conduct.

Community and Environmental Initiatives

Through the Thailand Supply Chain Network (TSCN) and Thai Beverage Recycle (TBR), ThaiBev has promoted sustainable development among its partners and local communities. Notable projects include the 'Samui Model,' which has significantly reduced waste and generated income for local scrap collectors. Expansion of this initiative to other islands and the annual donation of eco-friendly blankets made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) highlight ThaiBev's commitment to environmental sustainability and community support.

Leadership in Sustainability

ThaiBev's efforts have not gone unnoticed, with the company achieving remarkable recognition in sustainability reporting and performance. Participation in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for Climate Change and Water Security resulted in an A- score in both categories. Moreover, ThaiBev's leadership in the beverage industry was solidified by receiving the highest score, 91 out of 100, from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for six consecutive years, and being the only firm in its sector included in the Emerging Markets Index in 2023.

ThaiBev's comprehensive ESG strategies and initiatives underscore its role as a sustainable development leader, not just within its industry but also in the broader business community. By prioritizing sustainability in its operations, ThaiBev sets a benchmark for others to follow, underscoring the importance of corporate responsibility in addressing global environmental and social challenges.