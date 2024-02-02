Thai Astronomers Discover 13 Tiny Galaxies from Universe's Dawn

In a groundbreaking discovery, a research team from the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has found 13 small-sized galaxies that originated nearly 13 billion years ago, an epoch close to the universe's inception. The galaxies, their masses oscillating between 10 to 100 times less than the Milky Way, are some of the smallest ever glimpsed from that early epoch. The findings, divulged in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, shed light on the early low-mass galaxies during the crucial Epoch of Reionization.

The Epoch of Reionization

A period occurring between 550-700 million years post the Big Bang, the Epoch of Reionization is when the universe's hot gases began coalescing to form stars and galaxies. Observing such diminutive galaxies poses significant challenges due to the constraints of the telescope's imaging prowess. Yet, the James Webb Space Telescope, orbiting 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth, has proven instrumental in studying the early universe. It collects critical data on the mass, age, shape, and metallicity of these distant galaxies.

Galaxies' Star Formation and Mass

After meticulous analysis of the data, the research team inferred that these galaxies are currently birthing new stars at a rate of 1-10 per year. The age of these stars ranges from 30 to 200 million years. This valuable information propelled the team to contrive a simple formula to estimate new star formation rates and the galaxies' mass. These celestial relics, with their modest mass, afford a rare peek into the early universe's state and contribute significantly to our understanding of the universe's evolution.