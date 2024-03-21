Texas Mom Sues Cheer Athletics, Alleges Discrimination Against Deaf Daughter

A mother in Texas has taken legal action against Cheer Athletics, accusing the cheerleading organization of discriminating against her deaf 9-year-old daughter by not providing adequate American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters during practices and competitions. The lawsuit claims the organization's actions have caused the child severe emotional distress and denied her equal opportunity to participate.

Legal Battle Begins

Alicia Mims filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Texas, challenging Cheer Athletics' refusal to accommodate her daughter's needs as per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Despite initiating a "trial period" for ASL interpreters during practices, Cheer Athletics allegedly imposed restrictions limiting the interpreters' ability to fully communicate with Mims' daughter, affecting her safety and ability to learn.

Family's Fight for Inclusion

The complaint highlights the emotional toll on the family, with Mims voicing her frustration over her daughter's struggles to participate in her favorite sport. The lawsuit seeks to compel Cheer Athletics to adopt policies ensuring effective communication and equal enjoyment of their programs for deaf children. Cheer Athletics, however, disputes the allegations, claiming they have made considerable efforts to accommodate the child, including purchasing specialized devices and providing a translator at their expense.

Implications for Accessibility in Sports

This legal dispute underscores the broader challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in accessing sports and recreational activities. As the case progresses, it may set important precedents for how athletic organizations accommodate people with disabilities, emphasizing the necessity of meaningful inclusion beyond mere compliance with legal requirements.