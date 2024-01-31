Texas Attorney General Files Lawsuits Against Cities for Marijuana Decriminalization

Austin, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin, and Denton



The Struggle for Local Control

Some cities, such as Harker Heights, have seen local officials push back against the execution of decriminalization ordinances passed by voters. This resistance has spurred legal battles initiated by advocacy groups. While there is a considerable push for decriminalization at a local level, similar reforms have found little traction at the state level. Despite earning approval in the House, these efforts have consistently stumbled in the Texas Senate.

Public Opinion and Legislative Hurdles

Surveys of public opinion reveal that a significant majority of Texas voters are in favor of decriminalizing marijuana. A notable segment of the population also supports complete legalization. The question of marijuana legislation remains a hot-button issue in Texas, with different stakeholders pushing for diverse approaches. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a new bill, HB 420, is seeking to legalize marijuana for adults. This bill, however, faces an uphill battle in the state's GOP-controlled legislature.

Legal Confrontation

The cities in question have enacted ordinances instructing police not to enforce Texas drug laws pertaining to the possession and distribution of marijuana, thereby violating the Texas Local Government Code. In response, Attorney General Paxton has stressed the necessity of upholding law and order, holding accountable those he perceives as renegade district attorneys contributing to a national crime wave.