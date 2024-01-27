Terryanne Chebet Recounts Financial Struggles and Plans for the Future

In a recent episode of 'Art Of Living,' media personality Terryanne Chebet revealed her trials and tribulations after losing her job in television. She had a candid conversation with host Nailantei Kenga about how she grappled with intense financial pressures, leading her to sell household items to stay afloat.

A Reflection on Quality Investments

During this challenging period, Terryanne emphasized the importance of investing in high-quality items. She managed to sell her belongings at the same price she had originally purchased them, underscoring the value of such investments. The financial strain was compounded by the need to service a Sh4 million loan, taken out to build a house for her mother.

Re-negotiating Debts and Assets

Rather than resorting to selling her property to repay the debt, Terryanne took a different approach. She negotiated a payment plan with the bank, thus retaining her assets while managing her financial obligations. This experience sheds light on the importance of negotiation skills and financial literacy in challenging times.

Planning for the Future and Building a Legacy

Now in her mid-40s, Terryanne is focused on planning for the future. She has already purchased land for her retirement home and is keen on increasing her investments. However, her plans extend beyond financial security. She expressed her intent to deepen her bond with her children, acknowledging that she had been a 'busy parent' and wished to engage more deeply with them.

Despite the rollercoaster of events, Terryanne's spirit remains unbroken. She expressed interest in returning to television but with a renewed purpose - to use her experiences to positively impact others. Her focus is on building a legacy and enhancing the lives of those around her, a testament to her resilience and forward-thinking approach.