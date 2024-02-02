Terry Beasley: Auburn University Icon's Death Sparks Questions Amidst Mourning

American football community is mourning the loss of Terry Beasley, a former wide receiver and iconic figure from Auburn University. Beasley's death at age 73, confirmed by St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell, has raised questions due to the presence of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, as suggested by Reece Smith from the Moody Police Department.

A Decorated Career

During his stint with the Auburn Tigers from 1969 to 1971, Beasley played a key role in the team's success, partnering with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Pat Sullivan. His college career was replete with significant milestones, including 141 receptions, 2,507 receiving yards, and 29 touchdowns. He also held the SEC record for career receiving touchdowns at one point.

An All-American in 1970 and 1971, Beasley led the SEC in receptions, receiving yards, and scoring in 1970. In 1971, he was named College Pass Receiver of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Columbus. His number 88 was retired by Auburn University, an honor he shares with notable athletes such as Pat Sullivan and Bo Jackson.

A Legacy Remembered

Beasley's exceptional abilities on the field were recognized by teammates and opponents alike. His legacy includes being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. His number 88 is forever etched in the hearts of the Auburn Tigers community.

Death Amidst Questions

Despite the natural cause of death, the suggestion of self-inflicted gunshot wounds has fueled speculation about a possible suicide. Beasley had a history of numerous concussions and health issues, raising questions about the long-term impact of head injuries in football.

His death has cast a spotlight on the ongoing debate about the effects of brain injuries in the sport, as he was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the NFL, which was settled in 2016.