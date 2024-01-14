Tensions Escalate Between Biden and Netanyahu Amid Gaza War

The strained relationship between the United States and Israel, exemplified through President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is coming more into focus as the Gaza war continues. Despite Biden’s substantial support for Israel in the wake of the Hamas attack on October 7, internal frustrations within the U.S. administration are becoming increasingly apparent.

Netanyahu’s Resistance and the Palestinian Authority

Netanyahu’s reluctance to comply with Biden’s requests, particularly in relation to the release of Palestinian tax revenues, is being viewed as a hindrance to U.S. efforts to promote reforms within the Palestinian Authority. This resistance is contributing to the growing tension between the two leaders, with their last communication being a tense phone call on December 23.

U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken’s recent visit to Israel served to underscore these issues. Over the course of his visit, it became apparent that Netanyahu’s decisions are being swayed more by the ultranationalist ministers within his government than by the U.S. President.

A Significant Deal with Saudi Arabia

In response to this, Biden’s administration is looking to shift Netanyahu’s stance through the pursuit of a significant deal with Saudi Arabia. This deal would involve a historic peace agreement with Israel. At the same time, the U.S. administration is maintaining contact with other political figures within Israel.

The proposal for an Israel-Saudi deal was put forward by Brett McGurk, a top White House official. The plan aims to use aid from wealthy Gulf countries for the reconstruction of Gaza after Israel’s assault. The goal is to pressure both Palestinians and Israelis to agree on a new government and limited influence within Gaza. However, this plan is not without its critics, who fear that such a deal could trigger further violence and that it lacks a realistic understanding of the region’s historical and cultural context.

The Importance of Palestinian Statehood

In light of Israel’s refusal to consider the establishment of a Palestinian state, despite U.S. urging, there is an ongoing cycle of the U.S. pressing Israel to reengage with Palestinians and support their independence. This cycle is further complicated by Netanyahu’s resistance to these efforts. The Biden administration continues to stress the importance of Palestinian statehood for Israel’s long-term security, despite the current discord on this issue.