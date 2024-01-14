en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Tensions Escalate Between Biden and Netanyahu Amid Gaza War

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:25 am EST
Tensions Escalate Between Biden and Netanyahu Amid Gaza War

The strained relationship between the United States and Israel, exemplified through President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is coming more into focus as the Gaza war continues. Despite Biden’s substantial support for Israel in the wake of the Hamas attack on October 7, internal frustrations within the U.S. administration are becoming increasingly apparent.

Netanyahu’s Resistance and the Palestinian Authority

Netanyahu’s reluctance to comply with Biden’s requests, particularly in relation to the release of Palestinian tax revenues, is being viewed as a hindrance to U.S. efforts to promote reforms within the Palestinian Authority. This resistance is contributing to the growing tension between the two leaders, with their last communication being a tense phone call on December 23.

U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken’s recent visit to Israel served to underscore these issues. Over the course of his visit, it became apparent that Netanyahu’s decisions are being swayed more by the ultranationalist ministers within his government than by the U.S. President.

A Significant Deal with Saudi Arabia

In response to this, Biden’s administration is looking to shift Netanyahu’s stance through the pursuit of a significant deal with Saudi Arabia. This deal would involve a historic peace agreement with Israel. At the same time, the U.S. administration is maintaining contact with other political figures within Israel.

The proposal for an Israel-Saudi deal was put forward by Brett McGurk, a top White House official. The plan aims to use aid from wealthy Gulf countries for the reconstruction of Gaza after Israel’s assault. The goal is to pressure both Palestinians and Israelis to agree on a new government and limited influence within Gaza. However, this plan is not without its critics, who fear that such a deal could trigger further violence and that it lacks a realistic understanding of the region’s historical and cultural context.

The Importance of Palestinian Statehood

In light of Israel’s refusal to consider the establishment of a Palestinian state, despite U.S. urging, there is an ongoing cycle of the U.S. pressing Israel to reengage with Palestinians and support their independence. This cycle is further complicated by Netanyahu’s resistance to these efforts. The Biden administration continues to stress the importance of Palestinian statehood for Israel’s long-term security, despite the current discord on this issue.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
US East Coast Grapples with Severe Weather: Floods, Power Outages and More
In a wave of extreme weather, the eastern coast of the United States is facing severe conditions that have affected over 70 million people. The onslaught of blizzard conditions, severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, heavy rain, and bitter cold extends across multiple states, resulting in coastal floods and heavy rains that have left nearly 400,000 customers
US East Coast Grapples with Severe Weather: Floods, Power Outages and More
Melanie Brown: A Tale of Resilience and Renewed Love
27 mins ago
Melanie Brown: A Tale of Resilience and Renewed Love
Rahul Gandhi Kickstarts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' with Grassroots Engagement in Manipur
50 mins ago
Rahul Gandhi Kickstarts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' with Grassroots Engagement in Manipur
Louisville Barbershops Spearhead 'Thoughts Out Loud': An Initiative Championing Mental Health Among Black Men
6 seconds ago
Louisville Barbershops Spearhead 'Thoughts Out Loud': An Initiative Championing Mental Health Among Black Men
Zimbabwean Police Arrest Notorious Carjackers, Recover Stolen Property Worth US$19,530
12 mins ago
Zimbabwean Police Arrest Notorious Carjackers, Recover Stolen Property Worth US$19,530
Melissa Joan Hart Talks Parenting, Sons' Reactions to Her On-Screen Romances
22 mins ago
Melissa Joan Hart Talks Parenting, Sons' Reactions to Her On-Screen Romances
Latest Headlines
World News
Louisville Barbershops Spearhead 'Thoughts Out Loud': An Initiative Championing Mental Health Among Black Men
6 seconds
Louisville Barbershops Spearhead 'Thoughts Out Loud': An Initiative Championing Mental Health Among Black Men
New Season, New Faces: Quad City Rollers Embrace Inclusivity in Roller Derby
8 seconds
New Season, New Faces: Quad City Rollers Embrace Inclusivity in Roller Derby
India Welcomes Bangladesh's New Foreign Minister, Aims to Strengthen 'Maitri'
36 seconds
India Welcomes Bangladesh's New Foreign Minister, Aims to Strengthen 'Maitri'
Kevin De Bruyne's Return Revitalizes Manchester City's Title Race
1 min
Kevin De Bruyne's Return Revitalizes Manchester City's Title Race
Four-Star Wide Receiver Thomas Blackshear Narrows Down College Choices
2 mins
Four-Star Wide Receiver Thomas Blackshear Narrows Down College Choices
Dancing On Ice's Historic Filming Location and Celebrity Cast for the 16th Series
2 mins
Dancing On Ice's Historic Filming Location and Celebrity Cast for the 16th Series
APC's Reward System under Scrutiny: Barrister Morayo Lebi Advocates for Change
3 mins
APC's Reward System under Scrutiny: Barrister Morayo Lebi Advocates for Change
Alex Gorrin's Debut for Forest Green Marred by Dismissal
4 mins
Alex Gorrin's Debut for Forest Green Marred by Dismissal
Danish Ali Joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Post BSP Suspension: A Significant Political Shift
4 mins
Danish Ali Joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Post BSP Suspension: A Significant Political Shift
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app