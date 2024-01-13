Ten Mile Community Fights for Heritage Preservation Amidst Development Threats

Charleston County’s historic Ten Mile Community is grappling with the repercussions of rampant real estate development. The community, nestled in the heart of Charleston, is advocating for a pivotal rezoning from R4, which allows for four homes per acre, to S3, allowing only three homes per acre. This move aims to curb densely designed subdivisions that are in stark contrast to the community’s historic settlement design.

The Impact of Unchecked Development

During a public hearing, long-term Ten Mile resident Craig Ascue shed light on the adverse effects of recent development. The community has been witnessing a disturbing increase in traffic, resulting in fatalities, alongside severe erosion, deforestation, and consequential wildlife displacement. The existing infrastructure, ill-equipped to handle this sudden surge, has been leading to recurrent flooding.

Voicing Concerns for Public Safety and Infrastructure

Other residents of Ten Mile, including Ed and Carla Pinckney, raised concerns regarding public safety. They argued that the existing infrastructure inadequacies were being significantly exacerbated by the relentless development. The community’s cries for help did not fall on deaf ears. Support poured in from notable organizations such as the Charleston Preservation Society, the Historic Charleston Foundation, the Coastal Conservation League, and the South Carolina Environmental Law Project, all recognizing the need for immediate action.

Preserving Ten Mile’s Cultural Heritage

The rezoning proposal is more than a mere plea for reducing housing density. It aims to safeguard the area’s rich cultural heritage. It stands as part of a broader initiative that envisages the creation of a zoning overlay district reflecting the community’s traditions and values. Charleston County Councilman Larry Kobrovsky has shown strong support for these preservation efforts, acknowledging the historical significance of the Ten Mile Community. The proposal is scheduled for multiple readings by the Planning and Public Works Committee and Charleston County Council, marking significant milestones in the community’s fight for preservation.