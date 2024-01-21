Temple & Webster Joins Australian Corporations in Launching Reconciliation Action Plan

In a concerted effort to promote reconciliation between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Australians, Temple & Webster, a renowned online homewares and furniture store in Australia, has launched an 11-page Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP). This initiative is part of a broader corporate trend in Australia aimed at fostering economic equity and self-determination for Indigenous Australians. However, the company has confessed to uncertainty over whether it has any Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander employees within its 194-strong workforce.

Turning Goodwill into Action

Reconciliation Australia CEO Karen Mundine, a relative of the famous anti-Voice campaigner Warren, highlighted that over 2,200 organizations in Australia, comprising roughly three million employees, have embraced RAPs to convert goodwill into action. Nonetheless, some of the participating companies do not employ any Indigenous individuals. RAPs incorporate measures such as commemorating NAIDOC week, permitting staff to exchange public holidays like Australia Day, and requiring cultural sensitivity and education activities.

Corporate Commitments and the Indigenous Voice

The National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA), for instance, has acknowledged operating on unceded land and underlined its commitment to supporting the First Nations workforce. However, the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, a crucial facet of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, was defeated in a referendum in October 2023. This defeat casts doubt on the future of the proposed Makarrata Commission for treaty and truth-telling.

Reconciliation in Practice

Some businesses, like Woolworths, have already altered their RAP commitments, such as refraining from displaying Aboriginal flags as initially planned. Airbnb, another company with a RAP, has pledged to devise an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander recruitment and retention strategy, despite currently lacking any Indigenous employees. Atlassian, despite its public endorsement for the Voice to Parliament, also lacks a clear count of Indigenous staff. The real-world efficacy of these RAPs remains to be assessed, with few setting tangible targets.