TelOne Launches Empowerment Programme for Girls in Mazowe, Aims to Break Poverty Cycle

On a transformative Tuesday at Shingirirayi High School, Mazowe, TelOneZW, a leading state-owned telecommunications entity, unveiled its ambitious Girls Mentorship and Empowerment Programme (GMEP), setting a precedent for corporate responsibility in Zimbabwe’s education and social sectors. This noteworthy event, reported by the independent media house AMH, underscores TelOne’s commitment to fostering societal change through substantial community investments.

Empowering the Future

The GMEP, initiated in 2016, is designed to nurture and guide young girls towards realizing their full potential amidst the adversities they face in Mazowe, a region plagued by various forms of abuse and economic hardships. Melody Harry, TelOne’s head of corporate communication, revealed the programme’s plan to adopt 10 students from Shingirirayi High School and 200 others nationwide, ensuring a brighter, empowered future for these young minds. TelOne’s dedication is evident in its financial commitment, with at least 0.5% of its revenue, amounting to around US$350,000 last year, allocated to community investments focused on education, health, and the social sphere.

Breaking the Cycle

Amidst the backdrop of challenges, the GMEP emerges as a beacon of hope, aiming to dismantle the pervasive cycle of poverty and abuse that stifles the potential of young girls in Mazowe. Forbes Chingono, the deputy headmaster of Shingirirayi High School, emphasized the dire circumstances faced by students, from exposure to abuse to the scarcity of success models. The programme’s intervention is pivotal, not only in providing essential resources like reusable sanitary wear but also in instilling a sense of self-worth and possibility among the participants.

Community Response and Future Prospects

The launch has garnered positive reactions from the school and the wider community, with many viewing it as a critical step towards altering the narrative of failure that has long overshadowed the region. The initiative's emphasis on collaboration and collective progress resonates deeply with stakeholders, heralding a new era of empowerment and opportunity. As TelOne continues to channel resources into GMEP, the anticipated expansion of the programme promises to extend its impact, further contributing to the socio-economic upliftment of Mazowe and beyond.

As this pioneering programme unfolds, its potential to inspire similar initiatives across Zimbabwe and Africa is immense. By focusing on education, empowerment, and community engagement, TelOne is not just altering individual lives but is actively participating in the reshaping of societal norms and expectations. The GMEP stands as a testament to the transformative power of corporate social responsibility, with the future of Mazowe’s young girls looking increasingly bright.