Telegram Unveils 10 New Features in Latest Update; Some Exclusive to Premium Users

In a significant move aimed at enhancing user experience, Telegram, the popular messaging platform, has unveiled a January feature drop comprising ten new updates. Of these, some are linked to a premium membership. The new features, designed with a focus on enhancing user interaction and privacy, are geared towards providing a more seamless and personalized messaging experience.
Saved Messages 2.0: A Personalized Experience
The Saved Messages feature has been revamped to Saved Messages 2.0. Offering more than a space to save media, bookmarks, and links, it now allows users to organize their saved items by chat or tags. Furthermore, the 'Saved' tab is a new addition, serving as a dedicated space for users to access saved messages from different chats. This feature takes customization to a new level, providing users with improved control over their saved content.
Enhanced Privacy with View-once Messages
With privacy being a major concern for online users, Telegram has expanded its View-once messages to include voice and video formats. After viewing, these messages will disappear, signified by a Thanos snap animation, thereby offering an additional layer of privacy. Moreover, voice message recordings can now be paused and resumed at the user's convenience.
Improved User Interaction
In a bid to augment user interaction, Telegram has introduced a precise read receipt feature that displays the exact time a message was read. This feature, visible for up to seven days, enhances communication transparency. Telegram Premium members have an added advantage with the ability to hide their online status while still viewing others' statuses. They can also control who can send them messages with options like Everyone, Contacts, and Premium Users, providing a more controlled messaging environment.
Exclusive Features for Premium Members
Video stories on Telegram are now set to load four times faster. Additionally, premium subscribers will enjoy higher quality video stories. User contact shares are now more personalized, reflecting individual color schemes and chosen emojis. For macOS users, Telegram has introduced 15 different app icon options. Details regarding when Android users will receive these features remain unclear, but improvements in video messages, including camera switching and stabilization, are expected.