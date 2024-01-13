en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Teesside Man Dies from Sepsis Following Tattoo from Unlicensed Artist

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Teesside Man Dies from Sepsis Following Tattoo from Unlicensed Artist

In a tragic incident that has shocked Teesside, Middlesbrough, Ben Larry, a 32-year-old father of two, has died of sepsis subsequent to receiving a tattoo from an unlicensed artist. The event has ignited a conversation about the importance of safety precautions when getting a tattoo, spotlighting the potential risks of blood infections, sepsis, or transmissible diseases like HIV/AIDS.

Unlicensed Tattoo Artist Incites Fatal Consequences

Tattoo artist Tony James Learmount operated out of an unregistered studio in his shed, hosting Larry for the ill-fated procedure. In the aftermath of this tragic incident, Learmount was found guilty and fined, with the police further banning him from trading due to his substandard hygiene practices. The case has highlighted the essentiality of regulated, clean tattoo spaces and the potential deadly consequences of ignoring these norms.

Understanding Sepsis: A Silent Killer

The onset of sepsis, a life-threatening condition, was triggered by an infection around Larry’s new tattoo. Sepsis, often referred to as a ‘silent killer,’ is an overreactive immune response to an infection, causing severe damage to organs and tissues. It can affect anyone, including pregnant women, the elderly, the young, and individuals with other health conditions. Symptoms may include a range of clinical signs indicating a systemic infection, making it a challenging condition to diagnose and treat.

Precautions to Ensure Tattoo Safety

The art of tattooing involves the insertion of pigments into the skin’s top layer using a machine armed with needles. This procedure inherently carries risks such as bleeding, pain, and infection. To minimize these risks, medical professionals advise individuals to ensure that the artist is licensed, the equipment is sterilized, and aftercare instructions are followed to prevent complications. In the wake of this incident, the police have urged potential customers to cross-check the Body Art register in their local area before visiting a tattoo artist.

In a heartfelt tribute, Larry’s family underscored the need for safe and clean tattoo spaces while paying homage to their lost loved one. This tragic incident has served as a stark reminder of the dangers lurking in unregulated corners of the body art industry, emphasizing the urgent need for vigilance and adherence to safety standards.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
24 mins ago
Unraveling circATXN7's Role in Immune Suppression in KRAS-Mutated Colorectal Cancer
A recent study has illuminated the role of circATXN7, a circular RNA, in immune suppression in KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer (CRC). The research, conducted with a patient cohort from the Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, reveals how circATXN7 governs T cell sensitivity to activation-induced cell death (AICD) and its correlation with adverse clinical outcomes and immunotherapeutic
Unraveling circATXN7's Role in Immune Suppression in KRAS-Mutated Colorectal Cancer
Multicommunication in the Workplace: A Distraction or an Asset?
3 hours ago
Multicommunication in the Workplace: A Distraction or an Asset?
Buckinghamshire Church's Redevelopment Plans Rejected Amid Community Opposition
4 hours ago
Buckinghamshire Church's Redevelopment Plans Rejected Amid Community Opposition
Decoding the Use of Large Language Models in Generative Information Extraction
2 hours ago
Decoding the Use of Large Language Models in Generative Information Extraction
Emily Writes: Navigating Parenting and Work During Summer Holidays
2 hours ago
Emily Writes: Navigating Parenting and Work During Summer Holidays
Latest OTT Releases: From Dark Comedy 'Killer Soup' to Heist Film 'Lift'
2 hours ago
Latest OTT Releases: From Dark Comedy 'Killer Soup' to Heist Film 'Lift'
Latest Headlines
World News
KaiNexus CEO Advocates Habit Formation for Healthcare Improvement on Podcast
21 seconds
KaiNexus CEO Advocates Habit Formation for Healthcare Improvement on Podcast
Big Walnut Girls Basketball Triumphs, Boys Teams Dominate
2 mins
Big Walnut Girls Basketball Triumphs, Boys Teams Dominate
High School Sports Roundup: Basketball and Swimming Highlights
2 mins
High School Sports Roundup: Basketball and Swimming Highlights
Understanding the Unchanged Legal Framework and Practical Changes of the Protocol under the Windsor Framework
3 mins
Understanding the Unchanged Legal Framework and Practical Changes of the Protocol under the Windsor Framework
Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Finally Tie the Knot Amid Pandemic Delay
3 mins
Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Finally Tie the Knot Amid Pandemic Delay
Cytokine Release Patterns and Their Impact on Stent Implantation Outcomes
3 mins
Cytokine Release Patterns and Their Impact on Stent Implantation Outcomes
Antrim Football Legend Cathy Carey Announces Retirement
3 mins
Antrim Football Legend Cathy Carey Announces Retirement
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Eyes Stepping Down After Ministerial Appointment
3 mins
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Eyes Stepping Down After Ministerial Appointment
Houston Rockets Stage Late Comeback to Extend Pistons' Losing Streak
4 mins
Houston Rockets Stage Late Comeback to Extend Pistons' Losing Streak
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app