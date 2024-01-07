‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Accused of Exploiting Children by Ex Chris Lopez

In the unpredictable world of reality television, ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry and her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez have proven yet again that the drama isn’t confined to the small screen. In a recent Instagram Live session, Lopez made strong accusations against Lowry, claiming she’s using their children for financial gain.

Accusations of Exploitation

Lopez didn’t hold back in expressing his anger and frustration over Lowry’s alleged exploitation of their children. In his eyes, Lowry is maximizing her earnings by using their kids as a tool – an accusation that stirs deep waters in the world of reality television, where the line between personal and professional often blurs.

The Secret Birth Controversy

Adding fuel to the fire, Lopez also accused Lowry of lying about the number of children she has. Reports suggest that Lowry recently gave birth to twins and another son with her boyfriend Elijah Scott. Lopez called out Lowry for swearing on their kids’ lives that she didn’t have a fifth baby, accusing her of deceit and complicating an already tangled web of relationships.

Continued Drama on Social Media

The feud between Lowry and Lopez continues to unfold on social media, captivating fans and extending the narrative beyond the confines of ‘Teen Mom 2’. Amid the controversy, Lowry took to her Instagram Stories to mock the idea of more cosmetic surgery, further engaging her audience in the ongoing saga. The drama even spilled over onto other ‘Teen Mom’ cast members, as Lauren Comeau announced her pregnancy with Javi Marroquin, Lowry’s ex-husband, adding another layer to the intricate tapestry of relationships within the ‘Teen Mom’ universe.