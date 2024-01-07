en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Accused of Exploiting Children by Ex Chris Lopez

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST
‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Accused of Exploiting Children by Ex Chris Lopez

In the unpredictable world of reality television, ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry and her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez have proven yet again that the drama isn’t confined to the small screen. In a recent Instagram Live session, Lopez made strong accusations against Lowry, claiming she’s using their children for financial gain.

Accusations of Exploitation

Lopez didn’t hold back in expressing his anger and frustration over Lowry’s alleged exploitation of their children. In his eyes, Lowry is maximizing her earnings by using their kids as a tool – an accusation that stirs deep waters in the world of reality television, where the line between personal and professional often blurs.

The Secret Birth Controversy

Adding fuel to the fire, Lopez also accused Lowry of lying about the number of children she has. Reports suggest that Lowry recently gave birth to twins and another son with her boyfriend Elijah Scott. Lopez called out Lowry for swearing on their kids’ lives that she didn’t have a fifth baby, accusing her of deceit and complicating an already tangled web of relationships.

Continued Drama on Social Media

The feud between Lowry and Lopez continues to unfold on social media, captivating fans and extending the narrative beyond the confines of ‘Teen Mom 2’. Amid the controversy, Lowry took to her Instagram Stories to mock the idea of more cosmetic surgery, further engaging her audience in the ongoing saga. The drama even spilled over onto other ‘Teen Mom’ cast members, as Lauren Comeau announced her pregnancy with Javi Marroquin, Lowry’s ex-husband, adding another layer to the intricate tapestry of relationships within the ‘Teen Mom’ universe.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
13 mins ago
Hong Kong Technology Minister Apologizes for Digital Initiative Mishaps, Pledges Improvement
In the wake of recent controversies surrounding digital initiatives in Hong Kong, Sun Dong, the Secretary for Innovation, Technology, and Industry, has issued a public apology for the shortcomings. Despite these challenges, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding digital services, assuring that this direction would not be hindered by the current issues. Encountering Hurdles
Hong Kong Technology Minister Apologizes for Digital Initiative Mishaps, Pledges Improvement
Christine Giglio: From CAD Administrator to Director of Emergency Communications
1 hour ago
Christine Giglio: From CAD Administrator to Director of Emergency Communications
Orthodox Community Observes Theophany with Ice Cross Ritual and Gears Up for Christmas
1 hour ago
Orthodox Community Observes Theophany with Ice Cross Ritual and Gears Up for Christmas
Glasgow Charity Spirit of Springburn Grapples with Funding Crisis Amid Rising Community Needs
32 mins ago
Glasgow Charity Spirit of Springburn Grapples with Funding Crisis Amid Rising Community Needs
A Week's Worth of Real Estate Transactions in Hampshire County: A Detailed Report
48 mins ago
A Week's Worth of Real Estate Transactions in Hampshire County: A Detailed Report
Northwest Family Resource Association: A Lifeline for Foster Families in Missouri
1 hour ago
Northwest Family Resource Association: A Lifeline for Foster Families in Missouri
Latest Headlines
World News
Tourism Minister Tiong King Sing Rebuts Allegations, Warns of Legal Action
2 mins
Tourism Minister Tiong King Sing Rebuts Allegations, Warns of Legal Action
Sun Devils Men's Basketball Starts Strong; Women's Team Prepares for Tough Colorado Matchup
3 mins
Sun Devils Men's Basketball Starts Strong; Women's Team Prepares for Tough Colorado Matchup
Sisters Battle to Unravel Mystery Behind Equine Grass Sickness After Horse's Narrow Survival
4 mins
Sisters Battle to Unravel Mystery Behind Equine Grass Sickness After Horse's Narrow Survival
Azizi Developments Continues Sponsorship of Dubai Racing Carnival for Seventh Consecutive Year
4 mins
Azizi Developments Continues Sponsorship of Dubai Racing Carnival for Seventh Consecutive Year
College Basketball Scores: Drexel, W. Kentucky, and Princeton Lead the Charge
4 mins
College Basketball Scores: Drexel, W. Kentucky, and Princeton Lead the Charge
Gazipur Polling Officer Dies of Cardiac Arrest on Election Day
5 mins
Gazipur Polling Officer Dies of Cardiac Arrest on Election Day
Ella Toone Crowned Player of the Month, Manchester United Preps for Upcoming Matches
5 mins
Ella Toone Crowned Player of the Month, Manchester United Preps for Upcoming Matches
Financial Struggles Impact Ground Maintenance at Newlands, Affecting Test Match
7 mins
Financial Struggles Impact Ground Maintenance at Newlands, Affecting Test Match
Holmen High School Girls Wrestling Team Makes Strides at The Clash National Duals
8 mins
Holmen High School Girls Wrestling Team Makes Strides at The Clash National Duals
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
20 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app