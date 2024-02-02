Teen Goalkeeper Callan McKenna Transfers to AFC Bournemouth from Queen's Park

AFC Bournemouth, fondly known as the Cherries, has inked a deal with young prodigy Callan McKenna, securing the promising goalkeeper from the Scottish football team Queen's Park. The 17-year-old, who has already earned his stripes as a Scotland youth international, has been honing his skills in the beautiful game since he was a child, with stints at Hearts and Celtic.

Stepping Stone at Queen's Park

McKenna threw his lot in with Queen's Park at the tender age of 12 and steadily ascended the club's hierarchy. He has made a significant impact this season, stepping between the posts for the first team on nine occasions. The young Scot's move to the English Premier League club was sealed just in the nick of time, right before the transfer deadline.

Queen's Park Bids Farewell

Upon the announcement of McKenna's departure, Queen's Park club president Graeme Shields expressed a sense of pride in the youngster's accomplishment. He remains hopeful for McKenna's continued growth at a higher echelon of football. Callum Davidson, the head coach, echoed these sentiments, recognizing McKenna's innate potential and the superior training he received at Queen's Park. He credits goalkeeping coach Glen Johnson for playing a significant role in fostering McKenna's development.

A New Challenge at Bournemouth

At Bournemouth, McKenna will find himself amidst a bustling goalkeeping squad that boasts of talent such as Neto, Mark Travers, Andrei Radu, Darren Randolph, and Will Dennis. The academy goalkeepers, Cameron Plain, Billy Terrell, Mack Allan, Noah Crisp, and Will Seeley, further fortify the roster. It's indeed a fitting platform for McKenna to display his prowess and evolve his abilities, competing against and learning from the cream of the goalkeeping crop.

This transfer marks a significant milestone in Callan McKenna's burgeoning football career, offering him the chance to showcase his goalkeeping skills on a grander stage, among the elite of English football. As the cherries welcome their newest addition, they strengthen their squad while contributing to the growth and development of a promising young talent.