BNN Newsroom

Teen Arrested for April 2023 Burglary at Bruneau’s Service Center

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 6:42 pm EST
Teen Arrested for April 2023 Burglary at Bruneau’s Service Center

Eighteen-year-old Stratford resident, Rashaan Cherry, Jr., has been arrested in connection with a burglary that took place at Bruneau’s Service Center in Milford, Connecticut, in April 2023. The incident came to light when a burglar alarm at the service center alerted the local police department.

Upon their arrival, officers found the front door of the service center open and windows shattered. Adding to the scene of disorder, the cash register was found displaced outside the premises. The evidence at the scene pointed towards a break-in.

Investigation Leads to Identification of Suspect

Following an in-depth investigation, Cherry was identified as a suspect. Consequently, a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Milford Superior Court. The young man was apprehended on December 30, 2023, bringing the eight-month-long investigation to a close.

Cherry has been charged with burglary-related offenses and was released with a promise to appear before the court. He is scheduled for a hearing on January 23, 2024. The Milford Police Department announced his arrest on January 2, 2024, giving a sense of closure to the residents of the region and reaffirming their faith in the effectiveness of the local law enforcement.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

