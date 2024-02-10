Technology Forcing: A Promising Strategy to Decarbonize Older Buildings and Combat Climate Change

In the battle against climate change, a new strategy is emerging: technology forcing. This approach, which involves setting ambitious targets for performance or cost that current technology cannot meet, has been used successfully in the past to drive innovation and reduce environmental impact. Now, it's being applied to one of the biggest challenges of our time – decarbonizing older buildings in New York City.

A Forced March Towards Decarbonization

New York City's older buildings, designed to keep indoor temperatures high to combat diseases like the Spanish Flu, are now contributing to 70% of the city's total carbon emissions. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by midcentury, New York state has joined a nine-state coalition aiming to phase out fossil fuel heating systems and transition to more energy-efficient electric heat pumps.

The coalition, which accounts for nearly 10% of the nation's total greenhouse gas emissions, has set a goal of having 65% of new heating and cooling systems in those states be heat pumps by 2030, and 90% by 2040. This technology forcing initiative is part of a broader effort to address the climate crisis and stave off its potentially catastrophic consequences.

Racing Against Time

The need for urgent action is underscored by a recent study published in Science Advances, which suggests that an abrupt shutdown of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a key climate and ocean force, may be more likely and closer in time than previously thought. This potential collapse, triggered by Greenland's ice sheet melting from global warming, could lead to drastic temperature drops in northwestern Europe, extension of Arctic ice, increased heat in the Southern Hemisphere, and disrupted global rainfall patterns.

The study emphasizes the need for immediate measures to address climate change, as the AMOC collapse would have devastating consequences such as worldwide food and water shortages.

Climate Change Disrupts Professional Sports

A recent incident at the Alpine Ski World Cup in Chamonix, France, has been labeled as one of the first examples of climate change disrupting professional sports results. Swiss skier Daniel Yule won the men's slalom event despite starting in last place after the first run. The unusually high temperature of 12 degrees Celsius caused the snow to melt rapidly, making it more difficult for skiers who followed Yule on the unbroken piste.

The rutting effect and the formation of slush made it harder for subsequent skiers to follow lines that suited their own style. The European Environment Agency reported that Europe experienced its second warmest year on record in 2023 and the Alps are warming 2.5 times faster than the rest of the planet. The average temperature in the Alps has risen by 0.5 degrees Celsius every decade over the past 30 years.

While some argue that the warm weather did not significantly contribute to Yule's win, the incident highlights the far-reaching impacts of climate change and the urgent need for solutions.

As the world grapples with the consequences of a warming planet, technology forcing offers a promising path forward. By setting ambitious targets and investing in innovation, we can decarbonize older buildings, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and help prevent the catastrophic consequences of climate change.

The stakes are high, and the clock is ticking. But as history has shown us, when faced with seemingly insurmountable challenges, human ingenuity and determination can prevail.