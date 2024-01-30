Tech-Driven Agriculture: Professor Yakubu Ochefu's Call to Action at FUNAAB Convocation

On a stage at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Professor Yakubu Ochefu, the Secretary-General of the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, spoke resolutely about the future of agriculture in Nigeria. His message was clear: the future of food production in Nigeria must be driven by technology. His lecture, delivered during the 31st convocation lecture, was a clarion call for a paradigm shift in the agricultural sector.

The Future is Technology

During his lecture titled 'From Baby Boomers to Generation Alpha: Interrogating Generational Dynamics and Agricultural Education in Nigeria,' Ochefu expanded on the transformative potential of integrating technology into Nigerian agriculture. He highlighted the importance of precision agriculture, drones, robots, driverless tractors, Artificial Intelligence, and vertical farming. These technologies, Ochefu believes, will revolutionize Nigerian agriculture, making it more efficient, sustainable, and profitable.

Generational Dynamics and Agricultural Education

Ochefu traced generational dynamics from the silent generation to Generation Alpha, noting a 25-year generational cycle in African societies and the co-existence of three distinct generational experiences. He urged Nigerian universities to embrace the virtual reality of Generation Z, shedding conservative traditions in order to remain relevant in an increasingly digital world.

Emphasizing the Role of Universities

The chairman of the occasion, Oba (Professor) Saka Adelola Matemilola, echoed Ochefu's sentiments, underscoring the shift from traditional to technology-intensive agricultural practices. He encouraged those born in the digital age to engage in agriculture. FUNAAB's Vice Chancellor, Professor Babatunde Kehinde, reiterated the university's commitment to leading in agricultural education, citing FUNAAB's ranking as the best University of Agriculture in Africa and the 7th best in the world as a testament to their hard work and dedication.

Ochefu's lecture was a powerful reminder of the need for Nigeria to harness the power of technology in agriculture. As the digital age continues to unfold, the imperative to adapt and innovate becomes increasingly critical. Generation Z and Alpha have the unique opportunity to spearhead this transformation, driving Nigeria towards a future of sustainable, technology-driven agriculture.