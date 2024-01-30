TeaM Energy Honored with Two Quill Awards of Merit for Exceptional Corporate Communication

TeaM Energy, a power company with a strong commitment to sustainability and community development, has recently been awarded two Quill Awards of Merit by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC). The honors were presented during the esteemed IABC Quill Awards ceremony, a platform that celebrates exceptional achievements in the field of communication.

Recognized for Outstanding Corporate Communication

TeaM Energy received recognition for two standout initiatives that exemplify their dedication to corporate communication. First was their innovative 2023 calendar series, a creative endeavor that successfully broadcasted the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable practices. The second was a compelling short documentary that put the spotlight on TeaM Energy's project of installing water systems in communities lacking access to clean water in Pagbilao, Quezon.

A Focus on Sustainability and Community Development

These awarded initiatives are not standalone projects, but rather, integral components of TeaM Energy's broader mission. They reflect the company's ongoing efforts to promote environmental conservation and community development. Through strategic communication and active initiatives, TeaM Energy is not only fulfilling its corporate social responsibility but also setting a commendable example for other corporations in the power industry.

The Pride of TeaM Energy

The prestigious awards were received by Caros Roxas and Angela Rebueno, both of whom serve as External Affairs Associates at TeaM Energy. The recognition is a testament to their hard work and the effective communication strategies employed by the company, further reinforcing TeaM Energy's position as a leader in corporate communication within the power industry.