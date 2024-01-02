en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Taylor Wimpey West Scotland Bolsters St Vincent’s Hospice with Significant Donation and Refurbishment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:29 am EST
Taylor Wimpey West Scotland Bolsters St Vincent’s Hospice with Significant Donation and Refurbishment

Taylor Wimpey West Scotland has illustrated its commitment to community welfare by donating £2,500 and providing refurbishment services for the staff kitchen and washroom at St Vincent’s Hospice. This act of generosity forms part of the company’s ongoing philanthropic engagement with the hospice, which offers critical assistance to individuals with life-limiting illnesses in Renfrewshire and North Ayrshire.

St Vincent’s Hospice: A Lifeline for the Community

St Vincent’s Hospice is not just a healthcare facility; it’s a lifeline for the community. The hospice provides a broad spectrum of services, encompassing an eight-bed Inpatient Unit, a Day Hospice Service, and Community Nurse Specialists. Additionally, it offers a myriad of supportive services for patients and their loved ones, ensuring comprehensive care and emotional assistance during challenging times.

Taylor Wimpey’s Philanthropic Endeavours

Taylor Wimpey’s donation and refurbishment work symbolize more than a financial contribution. They reflect the company’s profound dedication to supporting causes that resonate with their staff. Taylor Wimpey West Scotland’s Managing Director, David Blair, expressed the company’s pride in backing St Vincent’s Hospice and emphasized the importance of forging partnerships with local community groups and charities. The company encourages its employees to participate in various fundraising events throughout the year to support charities that hold personal significance for them.

The Impact of Taylor Wimpey’s Support

The substantial donation and refurbishment work by Taylor Wimpey are set to bolster the hospice’s ability to deliver specialist care. Emma Donald from St Vincent’s Hospice expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the continuous support, emphasizing how integral such contributions are for maintaining the quality of care they provide. As the hospice continues its mission to offer the best possible care to those with life-limiting illnesses, the support from organizations like Taylor Wimpey West Scotland remains a crucial lifeline.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

LyricFind Acquires Rotor Videos, Partners with CD Baby to Boost Video Content Creation for Artists

By BNN Correspondents

Unraveling the Schengen Visa Scam: An Investigation in Progress

By Rafia Tasleem

ECCB Seeks Suppliers for the Next Iteration of DCash, its Central Bank Digital Currency

By Geeta Pillai

Minnesota Considers Building Code Modification to Allow Taller Single-Staircase Buildings

By María Alejandra Trujillo

2023's Biggest Philanthropic Donations Total Over $3.5 Billion ...
@BNN Newsroom · 5 mins
2023's Biggest Philanthropic Donations Total Over $3.5 Billion ...
heart comment 0
Kashmir’s Divisional Administration Opens Barzulla Bund Road to Alleviate Traffic Congestion

By BNN Correspondents

Kashmir's Divisional Administration Opens Barzulla Bund Road to Alleviate Traffic Congestion
Andersonville Home Redevelopment Plan Denied: Alderman Cites Height and Affordability Concerns

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Andersonville Home Redevelopment Plan Denied: Alderman Cites Height and Affordability Concerns
Former Logan Square Community Farm to Make Way for Single Family Homes

By Rafia Tasleem

Former Logan Square Community Farm to Make Way for Single Family Homes
Roberto Clemente Bridge Reopens After Two-Year Rehabilitation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Roberto Clemente Bridge Reopens After Two-Year Rehabilitation
Latest Headlines
World News
Solihull Moors Triumph Over Chesterfield in a 2-0 Victory
24 seconds
Solihull Moors Triumph Over Chesterfield in a 2-0 Victory
Michigan State Triumphs over Indiana State in Thrilling Basketball Game
28 seconds
Michigan State Triumphs over Indiana State in Thrilling Basketball Game
Bangladesh Election Commission Cancels Paban's Candidacy Over Election Offenses
2 mins
Bangladesh Election Commission Cancels Paban's Candidacy Over Election Offenses
Michigan's Political U-Turn: A Democratic Triumph in 2022 Midterm Elections
3 mins
Michigan's Political U-Turn: A Democratic Triumph in 2022 Midterm Elections
Japan Advocates for a 'Free and Open International Order': A Shift in Strategic Messaging
3 mins
Japan Advocates for a 'Free and Open International Order': A Shift in Strategic Messaging
Canadian Government to Boost Financial Support for Residents in 2024
3 mins
Canadian Government to Boost Financial Support for Residents in 2024
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
4 mins
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
4 mins
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
4 mins
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
4 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app