Tax Evasion Cases Surge by 119%: DGGI Reports

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in 2023 reported a significant increase in duty evasion cases, marking a stark 119% growth from the previous year. In a stringent crackdown on tax-related offenses, the DGGI detected 6,323 cases involving evasion of duties that amounted to a staggering Rs 1.98 lakh crore. This surge in tax evasion incidents underscores the challenges faced by tax authorities and the intensified efforts required to maintain the integrity of the tax system.

Input Tax Credit Frauds on the Rise

In addition to duty evasion, the DGGI marked a growing trend in tax credit-related fraudulent activities. The agency identified 2,335 cases of Input Tax Credit (ITC) frauds, leading to a loss of Rs 21,078 crore. Representing a 46% increase in detections from the previous year, these instances of fraud highlight the escalating need for vigilance and effective enforcement.

Unmasking the Offenders

The agency's efforts led to the identification of over 29,000 firms involved in fraudulent claims totaling more than 440 billion Indian Rupees. In a bid to tighten the noose around tax evaders, the DGGI also identified 4,153 firms suspected of ITC evasion, amounting to around Rs 120 billion, in the last quarter of 2023 alone. The government's use of data analytics to detect and handle such cases further emphasizes its commitment to curb tax evasion.

Enforcement and Recovery

Not only did the agency uncover these cases, but it also took stringent action against the offenders. Several individuals suspected of being involved in ITC evasion or fraudulent registration cases were arrested. Moreover, the government has also initiated a pilot for biometrics-based Aadhaar authentication in three states to further strengthen its measures against tax evasion. The recovery and blocking of Input Tax Credits serve as a clear testament to the government's relentless pursuit of maintaining the integrity of the tax system.