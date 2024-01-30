Tau Group Secures Additional €11 Million in Funding To Accelerate Decarbonization Efforts

The renowned technology company, Tau Group, has secured an additional €11 million in funding to extend its Series-B round, fortifying its leading position in the realm of energy transition and decarbonization. The significant investment was spearheaded by CDP Venture Capital and Santander Alternative Investments, through the Santander InnoEnergy Climate Fund, and met with continued backing from existing investors. This financial boost aptly coincides with Tau Group's ambitious expansion of its production capacity at a new facility.

Investment to Fuel Growth and Innovation

With the fresh influx of capital, Tau Group is poised to enhance its capability to meet the demands of long-term supply agreements with partners in the automotive industry. The company's patented technologies are geared towards the sustainable manufacturing of insulated wire for electric motors. These innovations contribute to the development of smaller, greener, and more powerful motors, transformers, and generators. The new funding will greatly enable the construction of a new plant and production lines, thereby catering to the burgeoning demand from the international automotive sector.

A Crucial Investment for the Future of E-Mobility

Francesco Taiariol, CEO and Co-founder of Tau Group, emphasized the significance of this investment for the acceleration of e-mobility and its potential impact on global transportation. The funding is not just a financial injection but also underpins the strategic growth path of the company. CDP Venture Capital invested through its Corporate Partner I fund with an aim to encourage innovation in the region. Meanwhile, Santander InnoEnergy Climate Fund's mission resonates deeply with Tau Group's commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

The additional funding is set to turbocharge Tau Group's growth and its impact on a global scale. The company is poised to play a key role in scaling up production capacity to fulfill automotive sector demands, thereby contributing to a sustainable future.