Tariq Ahmad Zargar Inspects Developmental Projects, Pushes for Sustainable Development in Balhama and Khonmoh

On a mission to ensure the implementation of sustainable development plans, Tariq Ahmad Zargar, the Secretary in the Rural Development Department (RDD), conducted a thorough inspection of several developmental projects across the regions of Balhama and Khonmoh. The inspection was carried out in collaboration with the Assistant Commissioner Development of Srinagar and the Block Development Officer of Khonmoh, reflecting a concerted effort by the authorities to foster growth while preserving the area’s natural ecosystem.

Revamping Community Sanitary Complexes

Zargar’s inspection began with a review of the Community Sanitary Complexes situated at Bala Devi Mandir and the Government Higher Secondary School in Balhama. These projects, crucial to the region’s public health and cleanliness, were scrutinized to ensure they adhere to the highest standards of hygiene and functionality.

Emphasis on Sustainable Development

In his review, Zargar stressed the necessity of integrating environmental considerations into the region’s developmental agendas. His emphasis on sustainable development underlines the government’s commitment to ensuring that growth initiatives are in harmony with environmental preservation and improvement.

Assessing the Amrit Sarovar Project

The inspection tour extended to Khonmoh, where Zargar assessed the state of the Amrit Sarovar located within the Industrial Estate. He provided directives aimed at enhancing the drainage infrastructure associated with the Amrit Sarovar. This approach underscores the government’s commitment to maintaining the ecological balance while facilitating industrial growth in the region.

In conclusion, Zargar’s inspection signifies the government’s dedication to holistic advancement of the region. By striking a balance between development and environmental preservation, the authorities are laying a solid foundation for a sustainable future in Balhama and Khonmoh.