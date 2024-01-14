en English
BNN Newsroom

Tara Leigh Cobble’s ‘The Bible Recap’ Podcast Tops Apple Podcasts Charts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:43 am EST
Tara Leigh Cobble’s ‘The Bible Recap’ Podcast Tops Apple Podcasts Charts

In a remarkable testament to the power of faith and community, Tara Leigh Cobble, the host of ‘The Bible Recap’ podcast, has seen her humble project reach the No. 1 spot on Apple Podcasts. Launched in 2019 with the modest ambition of reaching 300 listeners, Cobble has been heartened by the overwhelming response she received. The next morning, she found herself wading through 300 emails from listeners spanning the globe.

The Rise of ‘The Bible Recap’

What began as a solo endeavor in Cobble’s apartment has since blossomed into a full-fledged team effort, accumulating over 331 million downloads. It’s a remarkable achievement, especially considering the podcast’s growth has been purely organic, with no reliance on paid advertising or billboards. Instead, the success of ‘The Bible Recap’ is a testament to the strength of word-of-mouth and the power of genuine, engaging content.

Cobble’s Inspirational Journey

Cobble’s journey to creating the podcast stemmed from her own struggles with reading the Bible. Aided by a pastor friend who guided her through the complex text, she sought to make the Bible more accessible and understandable for others. Her work has expanded to include writing books and study guides that complement the podcast, further aiding listeners in their spiritual journeys.

Encouraging Deeper Engagement with the Bible

At the heart of Cobble’s message is the encouragement for listeners to focus on God when reading the Bible and to engage in communal reading for enhanced understanding and accountability. She urges them not to be discouraged by challenging passages, emphasizing that reading the Bible should be about fostering a deeper relationship with God. Her advice is clear: persist, even when falling behind on the reading plan, for the journey is as important as the destination.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

BNN Newsroom

