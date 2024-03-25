Tang Prize CEO Chern Jenn-chuan Honored by American Concrete Institute for Lifetime Achievements

Chern Jenn-chuan, CEO of the Tang Prize Foundation and professor emeritus at National Taiwan University's Department of Civil Engineering, has been conferred the prestigious title of honorary member by the American Concrete Institute (ACI). This accolade was awarded at the ACI's recent annual meeting, recognizing Chern's significant contributions to the concrete industry and his efforts towards promoting a sustainable and circular economy in Taiwan's concrete sector. His work with the ACI Taiwan Chapter and other engineering societies, along with his research in concrete properties and special applications, were highlighted as key factors in this recognition.

Trailblazing Contributions to Concrete Science

Chern's dedication to the advancement of concrete technology has been unwavering. His contributions span across promoting the use of sustainable materials in concrete production, such as fly ash and slag, which now constitutes over 42 percent of cement used in Taiwan. This initiative positions Taiwan as a global leader in the use of low-carbon and industrial by-product-based concrete. Chern's role as a past president of the ACI's Taiwan chapter and his international recognition for developing self-consolidating concrete (SCC) and high-performing concrete further underline his commitment to pushing the boundaries of concrete science for better environmental sustainability.

A Vision for a Sustainable Future

In his acceptance speech, Chern emphasized the importance of steering Taiwan's concrete industry towards a low-carbon, sustainable, and circular economic goal. His vision includes continuing collaborative efforts with the ACI's Taiwan branch and the Taiwan Concrete Institute to innovate and promote sustainable practices within the industry. Chern's leadership and dedication to sustainability in concrete production demonstrate a forward-thinking approach to environmental conservation and resource efficiency, setting a benchmark for the global concrete industry.

Legacy and Looking Ahead

Chern Jenn-chuan's honorary membership in the ACI not only celebrates his past achievements but also shines a light on the path forward for the concrete industry in Taiwan and globally. It serves as a reminder of the pivotal role that innovative research and collaborative efforts play in achieving sustainability goals in construction and materials science. As the concrete industry continues to evolve, Chern’s contributions provide a foundation for future advancements, emphasizing the importance of sustainability, innovation, and international cooperation in shaping a more sustainable world.