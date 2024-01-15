en English
BNN Newsroom

Taiwan’s President Tsai Meets US Delegation After Crucial Election, Hails Visit as ‘Strong and Steadfast Partnership’

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:03 pm EST
Taiwan’s President Tsai Meets US Delegation After Crucial Election, Hails Visit as ‘Strong and Steadfast Partnership’

In a move of significant geopolitical import, an unofficial delegation from the Biden administration landed in Taiwan on January 15. The delegation, comprising Former National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley and ex-Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg, was welcomed by Taiwan’s outgoing President, Tsai Ing-wen. This visit, coming in the wake of Taiwan’s recent elections, is seen as a clear signal of support for the island’s democracy.

Unofficial Visit, Official Message

The delegation’s visit is not just about diplomatic niceties. It is a tangible demonstration of the Biden administration’s backing for Taiwan amid the island’s turbulent political landscape. The delegation’s visit is perceived as a bipartisan endorsement of Taiwan and its democratic values, which are deemed instrumental in Taiwan’s engagement with the international community.

Post-Election Echoes

This unofficial visit arrives on the heels of Taiwan’s significant electoral event. Taiwan has just elected a pro-sovereignty president, Lai Ching-te, from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). This development has been met with warnings from China against supporting pro-independence candidates. China, which considers Taiwan a part of its territory, has voiced opposition to separatist activities in the wake of the election.

US-Taiwan-China: A Delicate Balance

The United States has extended congratulations to Lai on his victory but has reiterated that it does not endorse Taiwan’s independence. This delicate balancing act is emblematic of the complex relations that exist between the US, Taiwan, and China. The unofficial visit by the US delegation is seen as a concrete gesture of bipartisan support for Taiwan’s democratic values, without overtly challenging China’s territorial claims.

Geeta Pillai
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

