Taiwan's Elderly Face Rising Dementia Rates: National Survey Highlights Urgent Care Needs

Taipei, March 21 (CNA) - A comprehensive national survey conducted by the National Health Research Institutes has shed light on the pressing issue of dementia among Taiwan's elderly population, revealing a prevalence rate of approximately 7.99%, or about 350,000 individuals aged 65 and over. The study, spearheaded by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), not only categorized the types of dementia but also delved into the behavioral and psychological symptoms associated with the condition, marking a significant step towards understanding the broader impact of dementia on individuals and healthcare systems.

Understanding Dementia Prevalence and Types

According to the survey's findings, Alzheimer's disease emerged as the predominant form of dementia, accounting for 56.88% of cases, followed by vascular dementia at 22.91%, and Parkinson's disease dementia at 7.12%. The research also highlighted a notable disparity in prevalence rates between genders, with women showing a higher rate of 9.36% compared to 6.35% among men. This data underscores the urgent need for tailored healthcare strategies and support systems to address the growing challenge of dementia within Taiwan's aging society.

Behavioral and Psychological Symptoms: A New Focus

For the first time, the survey explored the behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD), revealing that about 66% of dementia sufferers exhibited these symptoms. The most common BPSD included depression and negative symptoms (33.37%), irregular or reversed daily routines (32.94%), fear or anxiety (27.75%), repetitive movements (25.43%), and paranoia (21.19%). These findings shed light on the complex nature of dementia, which extends beyond cognitive decline to encompass a wide range of emotional and behavioral challenges, significantly affecting the quality of life of individuals and their families.

The Economic and Healthcare Impact

The survey also linked dementia to increased healthcare utilization and costs, with individuals suffering from the condition requiring emergency care almost twice as often as those without dementia. Furthermore, the average annual medical expenses for people with dementia amounted to NT$533,000 (US$16,721), significantly higher than the NT$319,000 incurred by those without the condition. This data points to the substantial economic burden that dementia places on families and the healthcare system, highlighting the need for effective management strategies and support services to mitigate these costs.

As Taiwan moves closer to becoming a super-aged society, with predictions indicating that the number of individuals with dementia could rise to 470,000 by 2031 and 680,000 by 2041, the findings of this survey serve as a crucial call to action. The MOHW's commitment to conducting such surveys every five years is a positive step towards addressing the evolving challenges posed by dementia. However, the journey ahead will require concerted efforts from all sectors of society to develop comprehensive care models that can support the growing numbers of elderly individuals living with this debilitating condition.