Taiwan's CPBL Pre-Season Spectator Boom: 93K Fans Herald Exciting 2024 Season

Taipei, March 28 (CNA) - The professional baseball league in Taiwan, the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL), has witnessed a remarkable surge in spectators attending its pre-season games this year, setting the stage for an eagerly awaited 2024 season. An impressive tally of 93,074 fans graced the 30 official pre-season games from March 13-27, showcasing a substantial 184 percent increase compared to last year's attendance. This surge is attributed primarily to exhilarating matchups at the newly inaugurated Taipei Dome, alongside the engaging cheerleading performances that have captivated audiences.

Record-Breaking Turnouts and Cheerleading Charm

The CPBL's strategic inclusion of cheerleading activities and the selection of high-profile games, especially those at the Taipei Dome, played a pivotal role in this year's attendance spike. Notably, the matches featuring the CTBC Brothers against Wei Chuan Dragons and Fubon Guardians attracted over 36,228 spectators, with the first game setting a new pre-season record with 19,898 attendees. This enthusiastic reception underscores the growing appeal of baseball in Taiwan and the successful efforts of the CPBL to enhance game-day experiences for fans.

Expansion and Anticipation for the 2024 Season

With the promotion of the TSG Hawks to the major league, the CPBL will host a record 360 regular-season games between March and September 2024, marking the first time since 2008 that six teams will compete for the championship. This expansion reflects the league's robust growth and the increasing interest in baseball across Taiwan. The 2024 season opener, scheduled at the Taipei Dome, has already seen nearly 25,000 tickets sold, indicating strong anticipation among fans for the upcoming matchups and the potential for record-breaking attendance throughout the season.

A Bright Future for Baseball in Taiwan

The CPBL's strategic decisions, from expanding the league to enhancing fan engagement through cheerleading and high-profile games, signal a bright future for baseball in Taiwan. As the league prepares for its 2024 season opener, the unprecedented pre-season attendance and enthusiastic fan response illustrate the sport's growing popularity and the potential for further development and success in the coming years. As baseball continues to thrive in Taiwan, the CPBL's efforts to promote the sport and create memorable experiences for fans are setting new standards for professional baseball leagues worldwide.