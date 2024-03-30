Taiwanese-American Beauty Queens Champion Philanthropy in Taiwan Visit

Taiwanese-American beauty queens Tiffany Chang and MimiQ Soong, on a mission to inspire young women towards philanthropy, made headlines during their recent visit to Taiwan. Studying for their bachelor's degrees in the United States, the duo chose to spend their spring break engaging with and learning from the local community in Taipei.

Inspiring Through Action

Chang, the 2024 Miss Asia USA, took the opportunity to discuss her non-profit organization, Madhatter Knits, which provides hand-knitted hats to premature babies in medical institutions worldwide. The initiative, which Chang began as a sixth grader, now boasts over 50 chapters globally, including one in Taiwan. Soong, crowned the 2023 Miss Taiwanese American, shared her involvement with the Dance for Parkinson's program and her donation to a rehabilitation center for spinal injury patients. Her actions, driven by the values of resilience and compassion, aim to set an example for young women everywhere.

More Than Beauty Queens

During their visit, Chang and Soong's agenda was packed with activities that extended well beyond typical pageant duties. Chang's meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen underscored the importance of understanding Taiwan's international standing and its cultural richness. Soong, on her part, focused on immersing herself in Taiwanese culture and history, with the goal of sharing her experiences upon returning to the U.S. Their visit also included engagements with leading Taiwanese technology firms, highlighting their interest in the country's advancements beyond its cultural heritage.

Philanthropy as a Platform

Chang and Soong's visit to Taiwan was not just a homecoming but a declaration of their commitment to philanthropy and cultural exchange. By leveraging their titles and platforms, they hope to encourage more young women to engage in charitable work and foster a global understanding of Taiwanese culture and values. Their actions reflect a growing trend among individuals in the public eye who use their influence for the greater good, challenging the traditional perceptions of beauty pageants.

Their journey through Taiwan stands as a testament to the powerful combination of compassion, resilience, and leadership. As Chang and Soong continue their educational and philanthropic endeavors, they not only represent their heritage with pride but also inspire a new generation to make a tangible difference in the world.