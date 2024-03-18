Taiwan Seeks Canada Trade Pact Amid CPTPP Accession Efforts, Diversifies from China

Taiwan is actively pursuing a bilateral trade agreement with Canada, aiming to reduce its economic reliance on China and bolster its global trade presence. This move comes as Taiwan continues to face challenges in its application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), further complicated by China's simultaneous application. Taiwan's strategy includes diversifying trade partnerships with democracies and has already yielded a trade agreement with the United States.

Expanding Trade Horizons

Taiwan's Deputy Trade Representative, Jen-ni Yang, emphasized the importance of building on the foundations of existing agreements, such as the investor protection pact signed with Canada. The initiative reflects Taiwan's broader strategy to pivot away from the economic pressures exerted by China. With exports to China dropping to their lowest share in 21 years, Taiwan is looking to strengthen economic ties with countries like Canada, Australia, and Japan. This diversification strategy is not only a response to China's economic slowdown but also a proactive measure against increasing geopolitical tensions.

Canada's Strategic Position

Canada, being Taiwan's 12th largest trading partner, plays a crucial role in Taiwan's trade diversification strategy. Despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations, both parties are exploring potential bilateral trade arrangements. Canada's upcoming chairmanship of the CPTPP commission presents a unique opportunity to facilitate a transparent and merit-based process for new members' accession, potentially benefiting Taiwan's application. Global Affairs Canada has expressed a commitment to engaging with Taiwan, guided by Canadian values and interests, signaling openness to strengthening trade relationships in the Indo-Pacific region.

Challenges and Opportunities

Taiwan's quest for CPTPP membership and bilateral agreements with countries like Canada faces obstacles, primarily due to China's efforts to diplomatically isolate Taiwan. However, Taiwan's strong economic performance, highlighted by its ranking as the sixth most competitive economy globally, underscores its potential as a valuable trading partner. As Canada assumes the CPTPP commission chairmanship, it has the chance to influence the accession process, potentially paving the way for Taiwan's membership. This scenario would not only benefit Taiwan's economic interests but also align with Canada's strategy to support democratic partners and ensure a rules-based international trade system.

The unfolding dynamics of Taiwan's trade negotiations with Canada and its CPTPP application highlight the complex interplay of economic interests, geopolitical tensions, and the principles underpinning international trade agreements. As Taiwan navigates these challenges, its efforts to diversify trade relations and engage with like-minded democracies offer a pathway to greater economic resilience and independence.