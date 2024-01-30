Taiwan Railway Union Cancels Lunar New Year Strike After Pay Agreement

In a significant turn of events, the Taiwan Railway Union has called off its planned labor action during the Lunar New Year holiday. The move comes after an agreement was reached with Taiwan Railway Corp to raise the on-call allowances for train conductors. The labor action had been planned over complaints of unfair pay, with the union rallying around a petition for a four-day legal leave from February 9 to February 12, coinciding with the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Addressing Public Distrust

The decision to avert the strike was influenced by growing public distrust in domestic transportation, a sentiment fuelled by recent labor disputes. The union acknowledged the potential impact on holiday travelers and the consequent erosion of public trust in transportation stability. This concern was particularly highlighted in the wake of a recent labor-management dispute involving EVA Airways pilots.

Boosting On-call Allowances

The agreement reached with Taiwan Railway Corp involves raising on-call allowances for train conductors from NT$88 per hour to the hourly minimum wage of NT$183. This move helps address the significant gap in compensation between train drivers and conductors, with drivers having been previously granted higher on-call allowances and hazard pay.

Call to Fulfill Promises

The Union urged Taiwan Railway Corp and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications to fulfill their promises and address the concerns of all employees, not just drivers. The union warned of potential future actions if the plight of Taiwan Railway Corp's estimated 16,000 employees, including 1,250 drivers, is not adequately addressed. Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai assured that there would be no transportation disruptions during the holiday.