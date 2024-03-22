Taiwan Prepares for Carbon Pricing: Insights from Global Experts at NetZero City Forum

At a crucial gathering in Taipei, experts from around the globe convened at the Global Carbon Market Forum, sharing valuable insights into the mechanisms of carbon pricing and the role of international carbon credits. This event, held during the Net Zero City Expo, spotlighted the diverse strategies employed by Europe, Japan, Singapore, and China in their carbon markets, offering a rich tapestry of perspectives for Taiwan as it edges closer to implementing its own carbon pricing scheme.

Advertisment

International Practices Unveiled

Participants at the forum were treated to an in-depth exploration of how various nations leverage international carbon credits within their carbon pricing frameworks. Joyce Goh from Singapore's Climate Impact X highlighted Singapore's carbon tax system, which permits companies to offset a portion of their emissions through international carbon credits. Meanwhile, Saki Kawakubo of the Tokyo Stock Exchange shed light on Japan's voluntary J-credit system, emphasizing the government's cautious stance towards international credits that may not bolster the domestic economy. From China's perspective, Jin Boyang discussed the challenges of voluntary credit oversupply and the importance of quality control in carbon credit markets.

Europe's Stringent Stance

Advertisment

The discussion took a turn towards the European Union's approach, with Jürgen Landgrebe from the German Environment Agency emphasizing the EU's move away from voluntary international carbon credits towards a more regulated mandatory trading scheme. This shift underlines the EU's commitment to high ambition in carbon emission reduction, setting a precedent for other regions contemplating the balance between economic growth and environmental responsibility.

Taiwan's Path Forward

As Taiwan stands on the cusp of introducing its carbon pricing system, the insights from the Global Carbon Market Forum offer invaluable guidance. With plans to mandate carbon fees for large emitters by 2025, Taiwan is considering capping the use of international carbon credits, mirroring Singapore's approach. This strategy forms part of Taiwan's broader 2050 Net Zero Transition policy, aiming for a significant reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 through comprehensive strategies encompassing energy, industrial, lifestyle, and social transitions.

As the curtain falls on the Net Zero City Expo, the discourse around carbon pricing and international carbon credits continues to evolve. The experiences shared by global experts not only illuminate the path for Taiwan but also underscore the complex interplay between economic considerations and the urgent need for climate action. With the world watching, Taiwan's journey towards carbon pricing and net-zero emissions takes a crucial step forward, balancing ambition with pragmatism in the face of global climate challenges.