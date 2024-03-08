Taiwan Marks International Women's Day: Challenges and Progress in Gender Equality

As Taiwan joins the global community in observing International Women's Day, the country reflects on its journey towards achieving gender equality. Despite legislative efforts to eliminate discrimination, women continue to grapple with balancing career and family responsibilities, revealing a gap between policy and practice.

Striking a Balance: Work and Family

Chyn Yu-rung from the Awakening Foundation highlights the progress made in gender equality as being driven by women, rather than supportive systems. Chen Yi-ting, a nurse, shares her struggle in returning to work post-maternity leave, underscoring the broader challenge many women face in seeking support at both home and work. This narrative is echoed by others, like Su Chin-ya, an engineer who faced workplace discrimination even before motherhood, pointing to deep-seated stereotypes and barriers.

Workplace Challenges and Cultural Stereotypes

In the high-tech industry, women like Nan and Su encounter obstacles related to marriage and maternity, affecting their career trajectories. The expectation for women to shoulder more caregiving responsibilities, coupled with workplace prejudices, underscores the need for a cultural shift. Data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare indicates a significant dropout rate among women post-marriage, with a return to the workforce proving challenging for many.

Calling for Supportive Measures

The push for more flexible parental leave policies and publicly funded childcare services is gaining momentum, reflecting the necessity for dual-income families. Chyn advocates for government intervention to ease the burdens on working families, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity in policy formulation. As Taiwan celebrates the strides made toward gender equality, the call for more comprehensive support and a shift in societal attitudes remains loud and clear.