Taiwan Manufacturing Sector Shows Signs of Recovery with Rising Overtime Hours

Overtime work hours in Taiwan's manufacturing sector have been on the rise for seven consecutive months as of January, signaling a potential rebound in the industry, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS). This increase to 15.3 hours per employee marks a significant 2.2 hour year-on-year growth. Despite this positive trend, the sector saw a slight decrease in employment numbers, shedding light on the complex nature of the industry's recovery.

Gradual Improvement Amidst Challenges

After a period of decline in the latter half of 2022 due to weakened global demand, the manufacturing sector began to witness a gradual increase in overtime hours starting July 2023. This uptick suggests a slow but steady recovery, driven primarily by the electronic components industry, where overtime hours grew impressively to 23 hours per employee. However, this sector also experienced a reduction in workforce numbers by 1,000 from the previous month, underscoring the challenges still faced by the industry in achieving full recovery.

Contrasting Trends in Industrial and Service Sectors

While the manufacturing sector shows signs of improvement, the dynamics between the industrial and service sectors reveal a diverging recovery path. The service sector, including accommodation, catering, and retail industries, has seen a robust increase in employment, adding 55,000 jobs year-on-year. This surge contrasts with the industrial sector's decrease, highlighting the varying impacts of the post-COVID recovery and consumer behavior leading up to the Lunar New Year. Furthermore, average monthly wages across both sectors experienced a decline of 18.54 percent from the previous year, with real wages also dropping significantly despite a nominal increase after adjusting for inflation.

Wage Calculations and the Lunar New Year Impact

Concerns regarding real wages have been prevalent, especially with the fluctuating figures around the Lunar New Year holiday, which complicates the annual comparison. DGBAS officials advise waiting for February's figures for a more accurate assessment, considering the holiday's timing shift between January last year and February this year. This approach will offer a clearer picture of the wage trends when combined with January's statistics, providing a more stable basis for evaluating the economic recovery's progress.

As Taiwan's manufacturing sector displays resilience with increasing overtime hours, the broader economic landscape presents a mixed recovery scenario. The contrasting growth between the industrial and service sectors, coupled with the challenges in wage growth, underscores the complexities of rebounding from the pandemic-induced downturn. Looking ahead, the sector's ability to sustain this positive momentum amidst fluctuating employment and wage trends will be crucial in determining the robustness of Taiwan's economic recovery.