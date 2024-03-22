Taiwan Central Bank Forecasts GDP Growth at 3.22%, CPI at 2.16% for 2024 Amid Global Recovery

The Central Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan) announced an optimistic adjustment to its economic forecasts for 2024, projecting a GDP growth of 3.22% and a CPI increase of 2.16%, attributing these expectations to a rebound in the global economy and sustained domestic consumption. This announcement followed a quarterly policy meeting where the bank also surprised markets with a modest interest rate hike aimed at curbing potential inflationary pressures from rising electricity tariffs.

Strategic Rate Adjustment

In a decisive move, the Central Bank of Taiwan increased interest rates by 12.5 basis points, marking a strategic shift to mitigate anticipated inflationary impacts from higher electricity costs. This adjustment sets the discount rate at 2%, with specific rates for secured and unsecured accommodations at 2.375% and 4.250% respectively. The bank's proactive stance underscores its commitment to stabilizing consumer prices and safeguarding the financial market amidst looming cost-of-living increases.

Electricity Tariffs and Inflation Concerns

The anticipation of increased electricity tariffs, primarily to offset losses by the state-owned Taipei Power Company, has prompted the central bank to revise its CPI growth forecast upwards. The decision reflects broader efforts to manage inflation, especially considering the bank's adjustment of its core CPI growth forecast. Despite these pressures, the central bank remains hopeful that inflation will moderate, supported by a comprehensive policy approach that includes selective credit controls to manage housing market speculation.

Impact on Housing and Future Outlook

The interest rate hike is expected to have immediate implications for the housing market, with increased mortgage costs potentially cooling demand in the short term. However, experts believe the long-term market dynamics may remain unaffected, emphasizing the hike's primary role in addressing inflation rather than directly targeting property speculation. As Taiwan navigates these economic adjustments, the central bank's vigilant monitoring and policy flexibility will be crucial in sustaining growth and stability.