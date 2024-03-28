TÜRSAB's Inaugural 'Tourism Century' Iftar in Istanbul: Uniting for Year-Round Tourism

The Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) recently hosted its first 'Tourism Century' iftar in Istanbul, marking a significant step towards fostering unity among its members and emphasizing the critical role of tourism in Türkiye's economy. The event, led by TÜRSAB President Firuz Bağlıkaya, saw the gathering of board members, regional representatives, and press members at Democracy and Freedoms Island, setting a precedent for the importance of year-round tourism and commemorating key historical figures and events. Bağlıkaya's speech underscored the ongoing crisis in Gaza, paid tribute to democracy martyrs, and highlighted the island's historical significance, aligning with the spirit of Ramadan and the broader vision for Türkiye's tourism sector.

Strengthening Unity and Solidarity

At the heart of Bağlıkaya's address was the emphasis on unity and solidarity, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan. He pointed out the importance of sharing and caring year-round, not just during this period. The event also served as a platform to remember and honor the sacrifices of notable figures in Türkiye's history, such as Adnan Menderes and victims of the July 15 coup attempt. This gesture not only paid homage to those who shaped the nation's democratic journey but also highlighted the significance of preserving memory and lessons learned for future generations.

Boosting Tourism: A National Priority

The 'Tourism Century' project, as introduced by Bağlıkaya, aligns with President Erdoğan's 'Century of Türkiye' vision, aiming to elevate the tourism sector's contribution to the national economy. This initiative targets equitable tourism distribution across the country, year-round tourism promotion, and attracting high-income tourists. Through comprehensive strategies including training for travel agencies, marketing, participation in international fairs, and development of unique tourism products, TÜRSAB is paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous tourism industry in Türkiye.

Legacy and Future of Turkish Tourism

TÜRSAB, boasting a rich history as one of the world's oldest and largest tourism professional associations, is committed to leveraging its legacy to shape the future of tourism in Türkiye. Bağlıkaya's speech not only reflected on past achievements but also set a forward-looking agenda for the industry. The visit to Democracy and Freedoms Island by iftar attendees further underscored the importance of historical awareness in building a resilient and vibrant tourism sector that can contribute significantly to Türkiye's economic and social landscape.

As TÜRSAB's 'Tourism Century' project unfolds, its impact on the nation's tourism industry and economy at large is expected to be substantial. By fostering a culture of unity, remembrance, and strategic growth, the initiative promises to enhance Türkiye's appeal as a year-round tourism destination. This visionary approach not only aims to bolster economic benefits but also to distribute these gains more equitably across the country, ensuring a brighter future for all involved in Türkiye's tourism sector.